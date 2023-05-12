Elon Musk names Linda Yaccarino as new Twitter CEO

Musk had earlier vowed to step down as Twitter's chief executive. Yaccarino had previously worked as the advertising chief at NBC Universal.

Twitter owner Elon Musk on Friday named Linda Yaccarino as the new chief executive of the social media platform.

"I am excited to welcome Linda Yaccarino as the new CEO of Twitter!" Musk said. Yaccarino will "focus primarily on business operations, while I focus on product design & new technology," he added.

Yaccarino was the chief of global advertising at NBCUniversal company and left the company earlier on Friday, sparking rumors that she might have been tapped by Elon Musk for the top job at Twitter.

US media outlets like the New York Times and CNBC reported that talks between Musk and Yaccarino had been going on for weeks.

rm/wd (AFP, AP, Reuters)