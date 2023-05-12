Elon Musk names Linda Yaccarino as new Twitter CEO

Musk had earlier vowed to step down as Twitter's chief executive. Yaccarino had previously worked as the advertising chief at NBC Universal.

Twitter owner Elon Musk on Friday named Linda Yaccarino as the new chief executive of the social media platform.

"I am excited to welcome Linda Yaccarino as the new CEO of Twitter!" Musk said. Yaccarino will "focus primarily on business operations, while I focus on product design & new technology," he added.

Yaccarino was the chief of global advertising at the US media and entertainment group, NBCUniversal.

She left the company earlier on Friday, sparking rumors that she might have been tapped by Musk for the top job at Twitter.

US media outlets like the New York Times and CNBC reported that talks between Musk and Yaccarino had been going on for weeks.

Yaccarino bring years of experience working in the media world

Yaccarino brings with her extensive experience in the advertising and media world, an avenue that has proved especially challenging for Musk.

Musk bought Twitter last year for $44 billion (€40.4 billion) after months of legal wrangling over the company.

But in the immediate months that followed the takeoevr, avertisers pulled their ad dollars over fears that their ads could appear next to inappropriate content as the site saw an increase in offensive speech.

Musk earlier this year acknowledged that Twitter suffered a massive decline in ad revenue.

He then rolled out a number of new features, like Twitter Blue, to make up for the loss, but faced criticism over management of the site.

Twitter Blue, which is the paid subscription service, briefly hit pause last year in November, after misleading information or misinformation flooded the social media site.

