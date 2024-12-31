Elon Musk insults German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier

Tesla boss Elon Musk has added German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier to the list of politicians he has insulted in Germany. He also announced a plan to speak to the leader of the country's far-right AfD.

Billionaire Elon Musk on Tuesday extended his record of personal insults against German politicians with a new post taking a swipe at the country's President Frank-Walter Steinmeier.

The comments from Musk, an ally of US President-elect Donald Trump, referred to Steinmeier speaking out against outside influence in his speech on the dissolution of the Bundestag.

His post on the social media platform X, formerly known as Twitter, was a response to criticism of Steinmeier — who is Germany's head of state — by the far-right Alternative for Germany (AfD)-affiliated influencer Naomi Seibt.

"Steinmeier is an anti-democratic tyrant!" Musk wrote in English. "Shame on him."

Steinmeier's office said that it had noted the post but would not comment on it.

Meanwhile, the spokesman for the leader of the AfD, Alice Weidel said concrete plans were underway for an online meeting between her and Musk, who is also the owner of X.

Meanwhile, Germany's Vice Chancellor Robert Habeck on Tuesday hit out at Musk and his attempts to influence the German elections.

"Elon Musk is equipped with billions and unbridled communication power," Habesk tweeted. "His call for the AfD is systematic: He wants to weaken Europe. Power must be limited: no business model must destroy our democracy. Europe must now use its power consistently."

More to come...

rc/wd (AFP, dpa)