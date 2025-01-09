Elon Musk hosts X talk with German far-right AfD's Weidel

The claim:"[Angela Merkel] enforced, without asking the people, she enforced to open our borders to illegal immigration,“ Alice Weidel said during the live talk.

The facts: Alice Weidel is referring to the events of early September 2015, when thousands of refugees made their way from Hungary to Germany via Austria. Then-Chancellor Angela Merkel decided not to close the border to stop them and temporarily suspended rules which would have meant return to the first EU country or safe transit country. This decision has been highly debated ever since.

The claim that Merkel "opened" the borders, is not accurate: In 2015, all of Germany‘s neighboring countries were part of the so-called Schengen area, meaning that there were no border controls between any of those countries and Germany.

On 13 September 2015, the German government instituted temporary border controls with Austria.

There has been debate about whether or not the government should have stopped the refugees from entering Germany in the first place. The country‘s immigration law states that foreigners shall be refused entry if they enter from a safe third country, which Austria is.

The German government has argued that it acted in accordance with the EU’s Dublin III Regulations on immigration, which allow a state to examine someone’s asylum application even if it is not obliged to .

The European Court of Justice in 2017 confirmed that EU states may indeed take in asylum seekers voluntarily, but that such border crossings may still be illegal under the Dublin Regulation.