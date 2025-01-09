Elon Musk hosts X talk with German far-right AfD's Weidel

X owner Elon Musk is speaking with the co-leader and chancellor candidate of the Alternative for Germany party (AfD), Alice Weidel, in a live conversation on his social media platform.

With early elections set for February 23, Weidel's AfD is polling in second place among the parties, somewhere in the region of 20%.

Germany's established political parties have, however, all ruled out cooperating with the AfD in potential federal coalitions, meaning Weidel and the party's prospects of governing are poor.

The discussion is scheduled for 7 p.m. Berlin time or 1 p.m. on the East Coast of the US (1800 UTC/GMT).

Follow along with DW's fact-checking, explainers and updates on reactions.