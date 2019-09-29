Eliud Kipchoge sets under 2 hours marathon record

The Kenyan marathon runner Eliud Kipchoge ran the challenge on a specially prepared course in Vienna, Austria on Saturday morning.

Earlier on Saturday, the runner posted a determined status on his Twitter feed saying "I don’t know where the limits are, but I would like to go there."

The record will not be officially recognized by the sport's governing body, the IAAF, because it is not in open competition and it uses in and out pacemakers.

kmm/tj (Reuters, dpa)

