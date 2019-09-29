 Eliud Kipchoge sets under 2 hours marathon record | News | DW | 12.10.2019

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages
Advertisement

News

Eliud Kipchoge sets under 2 hours marathon record

Long-distance runner Eliud Kipchoge has completed the INEOS 1:59 Challenge. He ran the 42-km distance in 1 hour 59 minutes.

Eliud Kipchoge runs

The Kenyan marathon runner Eliud Kipchoge ran the challenge on a specially prepared course in Vienna, Austria on Saturday morning.

Earlier on Saturday, the runner posted a determined status on his Twitter feed saying "I don’t know where the limits are, but I would like to go there."

The record will not be officially recognized by the sport's governing body, the IAAF, because  it is not in open competition and it uses in and out pacemakers.

kmm/tj (Reuters, dpa)

Each evening at 1830 UTC, DW's editors send out a selection of the day's hard news and quality feature journalism. You can sign up to receive it directly here.

WWW links

Daily Bulletin registration form

Newsletter  

Related content

Berlin Marathon 2019

Bekele narrowly misses world record at Berlin Marathon 29.09.2019

Kenenisa Bekele's spirited sprint to the finish line won the Ethiopian the Berlin Marathon. He fell short of breaking the world record set last year in Berlin by just two seconds.

Berlin Marathon 2019

Berlin Marathon: The business of Ethiopia's elite runners 27.09.2019

When the running elite take to the start of marathon, it's not about winning. The business of athletes from Kenya, Tanzania or Ethiopia is lucrative. Success in Berlin sometimes means more than a world title.

Eliud Kipchoge again aims to break 2-hour marathon barrier 06.05.2019

World record holder Eliud Kipchoge will again try to break the mythical barrier of two hours in a marathon later in 2019. The Kenyan's latest effort will not count as an official time, which has led to accusations that it is just a publicity stunt.

Advertisement