 Eleven dead, 300 hospitalized after drinking poisonous coconut wine | News | DW | 23.12.2019

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages
Advertisement

News

Eleven dead, 300 hospitalized after drinking poisonous coconut wine

Hundreds of Filipino revellers were rushed to hospitals after consuming the traditional holiday drink called "lambanog". Some were comatose, while others complained of stomach aches, vomiting and numbness.

The Philippines national flag waves over Rizal Park in Manila, Philippines.

Christmas celebrations turned sour when 11 people died and over 300 were hospitalized in the Philippines after drinking a batch of poisonous coconut wine, local police said on Monday.

Holiday revelers in the provinces of Laguna and Quezon, south of Manila, fell ill after drinking a wine called "lambanog", a traditional Filipino alcoholic drink that is made from coconut sap. It generally has a high alcohol content of around 40%, and is often distilled in informal and unsanitary environments.

Watch video 02:30

Come with plastic waste, go home with rice

Those who consumed the drink were rushed to hospitals with symptoms including stomach aches, vomiting and numbness, while some collapsed and lost consciousness, according to the police report. Two were reportedly comatose before arriving at the hospital for treatment.

Read moreToxic moonshine kills scores of slum dwellers in India's Mumbai

The deaths occurred in Rizal, a small municipality of Laguna province, between Thursday and Sunday. Rizal's mayor, Vener Munoz, told local media that two people who were in critical condition were on the mend, and that the wine had been produced there.

"All had a sad history of lambanog ingestion," Reuters quoted the local police department as saying. "Some bought for leisure drinking and birthday party, while others were donated by local officials during their Christmas party."

Read moreScores dead from tainted alcohol in Indonesia

Last year, more than 10 people died after consuming the same drink. Jose Jonas Del Rosario, a doctor and spokesman for Manila's Philippine General Hospital, told AFP that methanol, a chemical that can cause blindness and death, is one of the byproducts of coconut wine fermentation.

Read moreDozens die in Russia after drinking bath oil

Some lambanog producers choose to keep the high levels of methanol because it allows for a larger production volume and is thus more profitable, he added.

Every evening, DW's editors send out a selection of the day's hard news and quality feature journalism. You can sign up to receive it directly here.

lc/mm (Reuters, afp, dpa)

 

DW recommends

Scores dead from tainted alcohol in Indonesia

Methanol poisoning is a common occurrence in Indonesia, but the latest incident has led to scores of deaths. One region has even declared a state of emergency. (10.04.2018)  

Dozens die in Russia after drinking bath oil

Russian authorities have declared a state of emergency over a mass poisoning in the Siberian city of Irkutsk, after scores of people tried to get drunk on toxic bath oil. Several people were detained over the incident. (19.12.2016)  

Toxic moonshine kills scores of slum dwellers in India's Mumbai

More than 90 people are reported to have died from drinking toxic homemade liquor in a slum district of Mumbai, with the death toll likely to rise. An investigation is underway, with a number of arrests already made. (21.06.2015)  

WWW links

Every evening, DW's editors send out a selection of the day's hard news and quality feature journalism. You can sign up to receive it directly here.

Every evening, DW's editors send out a selection of the day's hard news and quality feature journalism. You can sign up to receive it directly here.  

Audios and videos on the topic

Come with plastic waste, go home with rice  

Related content

Unicef - Foto des Jahres 2019 - 1. Platz

German photographer wins UNICEF photo of the year 19.12.2019

Hartmut Schwarzbach's picture shows a young girl in search of plastic waste in a Manila slum. UNICEF say the photo successfully captures the "three tragedies of our time": poverty, pollution and child labor.

10 BG Das erwartet uns im Oktober

Pumpkins: 5 fun facts about a fall staple 31.10.2019

Fall, autumn, sweater weather — whatever you want to call the cold, gray season leading up to Christmas, there's one thing we can all agree on: It's pumpkin time, and never more so than on today's Pumpkin Day!

Philippinen Aktion gegen Moskitos

Philippines struggling to cope with back-to-back disease outbreaks 01.11.2019

Years of plummeting immunization rates, compounded by a vaccine scare and an insufficient healthcare infrastructure, are causing a public health crisis in the Philippines. Ana P. Santos reports from Manila.

Advertisement