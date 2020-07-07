 Elephant deaths in Botswana not just a loss for conservation | Science| In-depth reporting on science and technology | DW | 07.07.2020

Science

Elephant deaths in Botswana not just a loss for conservation

Hundreds of sudden elephant deaths in Botswana aren't just a loss for the ecosystem and global conservation efforts. Their departures will likely be noticed by other elephants; a species with a curious response to death.

Botswana Elefantensterben (Reuters)

When an elephant dies in the wild, it's not uncommon to later find its bones scattered throughout the surrounding landscape.

That's one way you can tell other elephants have passed through the area, says George Wittemyer, a wildlife conservation biologist at Colorado State University who's been researching African elephants in Kenya's Samburu National Reserve for more than 20 years. 

Another sign, long-term elephant conservationist Joyce Poole adds, is the presence of tracks worn through the grass leading to its body. "The vegetation will be gone and the carcass will be surrounded by elephant dung because so many elephants will have visited and stayed," Poole says.

While scientists are yet to pinpoint what exactly struck down a reported 356 elephants in Botswana's Okavango Delta area, what we do know is that these deaths are not only significant for ecologists and conservationists — but elephants themselves. 

Elephant burial grounds

Highly social creatures that form deep familial bonds, elephants have long been observed gathering at the site where a peer or family member has died — often spending hours, even days, quietly investigating the bodies or the bones of other dead elephants. 

Although the popular idea that dying elephants are instinctively drawn to special communal graves — so-called "elephant graveyards" — is a myth, their tendency to go out of their way to visit the bones and tusks of the deceased isn't unlike human rituals at graveyards, says animal psychologist Karen McComb. 

Read more: Corona-hit tourism in Kenya leaves elephant conservation 'staring at an uncertain future'

A dead elephant that died of unknown causes in Okavengo Delta in Botswana

Local reports suggest more than 350 elephants have died in Botswana's Okavengo Delta region over the past few months. While poaching and poisoning have been ruled out, the causes are still unknown.

"They spend a lot of time touching and smelling skulls and ivory, placing the soles of their feet gently on top of them, and also lifting them up with their trunks," McComb, who's been studying African elephants for 25 years in Kenya's Amboseli National Park, told DW.

The most striking part of watching an elephant experience loss, Poole recalls, is the quietude. She still remembers one of the first elephant deaths she witnessed; a mother who birthed a stillborn calf. That elephant stayed with its baby for two days, trying to lift it and defending it from vultures and hyenas.

"I was so struck by the expression on her face and her body. She looked so dejected. It was really like, 'Oh God, these animals grieve…'. It was just so different," Poole told DW. 

Witnessing emotions in animals

Not all scientists are comfortable concluding that elephants grieve. Among the more than 30 reports of elephant reactions to death that Wittemyer co-reviewed in a study published in November 2019 were accounts of "enormous variation and nuance" he says. "It can be incredibly involved and intricate for extended periods or can be relatively cursory checks."

In Wittemyer's own experience, it can be difficult not to attribute some kind of emotional experience to the more involved interactions between elephants and their dead. 

Read more: CITES: Elephant ivory ban upheld, but legal loopholes remain

Elephants gather around a water hole in Botswana
Elephants walking around in Kenya

Elephants are highly social animals that form bonds for life. They can meet up to 100 different individuals they know on a daily basis, says long-term elephant researcher Joyce Poole.

He shares the story of an "extraordinary event" involving the death of a 55 year-old matriarch in Kenya in a protected area that happened to be near his place of work. She was visited by multiple unrelated families while she was dying, including another matriarch that exerted such enormous effort attempting to lift her to her feet that she broke her tusk, which Wittemyer says, is "like breaking a tooth." 

"It was a remarkable example of this heightened emotional state, it was very clearly a very stressful interaction," he says. 

A different sensory world

One factor that limits our ability to fully grasp the way elephants process and respond to loss is our markedly different sensory experiences of the world. 

An elephant's world is fundamentally olfactory — based on smell. Ours is visual. Previous research has shown elephants possess the most scent receptors of any mammal, and can use smell to discern the difference between different human tribes from the same local area. 

Read more: My favorite - the African desert elephant

An elephant trunk holding carrots

Elephants are attuned to smells that humans can barely imagine.

That could explain why elephants exhibit such interest in sniffing the bones and tusks of others, as a 2005 study from McCombs highlighted. When presented with the skulls and ivory of long-dead elephants and those from other large herbivores, including rhino and buffalo, McCombs and her team found elephants approached and were specifically attracted to the remains of their own species. 

Without access to the smells an elephant picks up on, Wittemyer says "an enormous amount of stuff" could be missed by humans when studying these behaviors. 

While scientists cannot say what the elephants are thinking, it is clear that death — whether of a relative, a close companion, or just another member of their species — has some kind of meaning for elephants. 

And why wouldn't it? Asks Poole, who points to the fact that elephants' survival depends on their social and familial bonds. 

"Through the course of evolution they have evolved these complex rituals to hold families together. Those have to be driven by some sort of positive emotions, otherwise why would they bother?"

"They recognize that death, for somebody, is a big loss."

  • Deutschland Gorilla-Mutter gibt totes Baby seit Tagen nicht her im Allwetterzoo Münster

    Mourning rituals in the animal kingdom

    Inseparable

    Gorilla mum Gana at Münster Zoo couldn't accept her baby Claudio's death. For days, she carried his dead body around and defended it against the zookeepers. This isn't unusual for great ape mothers who lose offspring, researchers say. Some moms won't even let go their baby's dead - and in the meantime, mummified - body for weeks.

  • Orca Wale

    Mourning rituals in the animal kingdom

    Ocean burial

    Orcas, dolphins and other sea mammals also carry around their dead offspring for a while - not an easy task underwater. Researchers observed dolphin moms trying to balance their dead baby's body on their beaks, and diving after it when it finally sank to the ground. When adult dolphins die, their companions guard the dead bodies for days as well.

  • Botswana Afrikanische Elefanten mit einem toten Artgenossen

    Mourning rituals in the animal kingdom

    Death watch

    Elephants are famous for their excellent memory - no wonder they mourn especially long and intensively for their dead. A group of elephants congegrate around a dead elephants body in a kind of wake. Even elephants from other groups come to say goodbye to the deceased. Elephants have also been seen visiting the bones of other dead elephants, and touching the skeletons with their trunks.

  • Mantelpaviane

    Mourning rituals in the animal kingdom

    Grooming in consolation

    Baboons show strong signs of stress when a close companion dies. The concentration of stress hormones in their blood rises, researchers have shown. To cope with the loss, baboons tend to seek out their friends. They dedicate themselves to grooming, which helps to lower their stress hormones.

  • Krähe auf einem Grabstein an Allerheiligen

    Mourning rituals in the animal kingdom

    Calling to say goodbye

    When a crow dies, other crows summon members of their species, and together they gather around the carcass. They'll also typically stop eating for some time after a death. The effects of grief are especially evident in birds that spend their entire life with one partner - like geese or songbirds. Effects sometimes extend to the remaining partner stopping eating, and eventually dying itself.

  • Franzosen-Kaiserfisch - Pomacanthus paru

    Mourning rituals in the animal kingdom

    What about fish?

    Fish often remain unusually still after a fellow dies in the same aquarium. Researchers say this behavior is probably due to stress hormones released into the water by the dying fish. Few studies have looked into whether fish actually mourn their dead, but this seems conceivable - at least for fish that live in pairs, like the French angelfish.

  • Deutschland Hauskatze und Kragenbärin im Berliner Zoo

    Mourning rituals in the animal kingdom

    Inter-species mourning

    There are also cases of animals grieving for members of other species. Take, for example, "Muschi" the cat and "Mäuschen" the Asiatic black bear. The pair became inseparable at Berlin Zoo - and when the bear died, the cat refused to leave her companion's enclosure. She stayed there, meowing mournfully.

  • Argentinien der Schäferhund Capitan

    Mourning rituals in the animal kingdom

    Guarding at the grave

    People grieve deeply when they lose their beloved dog. The same goes for dogs who lose their masters. The German shepherd "Capitan" for many years stood guard at the grave of his master at the Villa Carlos cemetery in Argentina.

    Author: Brigitte Osterath / nm


