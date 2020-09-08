Eleni Myrivili - Athens’ Chief Heat Office

No small feat: the city is 3 million strong, and almost unbearable in summer.

One possible solution to the heat problem dates all the way back to antiquity: Hadrian's Aqueduct, a subterranean tunnel constructed under Roman rule stretches nearly 20 kilometers under Athens. Water from this tunnel will be used to irrigate parks across the city, creating a cool green corridor. But Eleni Myrivili’s tasks are not limited to city planning: she is also responsible for providing emergency aid for those directly affected by the heat.

Despite the ever-worsening situation, she has observed a worrying trend: many people in Athens still accept the heat and climate change as a supposedly inevitable fate. Can Eleni Myrivili change people’s perceptions?

A report by Gunnar Köhne

