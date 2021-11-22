Electronics and the circular economy

Circular economy: Sustainable and profitable

Air conditioners, laptops, smartphones — as consumer demand for electronics grows, so does the trash. Some 53 million tonnes of e-waste are generated globally every year. But that waste is a valuable and profitable resource, as some companies are proving.

Watch video 06:22 Circular economy: Sustainable and profitable

Battery recycling: A second life for EV batteries

The independence and mobility cars provide us with comes at the expense of the climate. However, lithium-ion batteries have now made it possible to build electric vehicles. But what happens to the batteries after they are spent and need to be disposed of?