 Electronics and the circular economy | 22.11.2021

In Focus: Circular Economy

Electronics and the circular economy

The number of electronic devices in the world is increasing rapidly, but little is recycled. Most ends up on the growing heap of 'e-waste', which totaled 53 million tonnes last year.

DW Global Ideas Webspecial Kreislaufwirtschaft Kategorie Elektronik

 

Circular economy: Sustainable and profitable

Air conditioners, laptops, smartphones — as consumer demand for electronics grows, so does the trash. Some 53 million tonnes of e-waste are generated globally every year. But that waste is a valuable and profitable resource, as some companies are proving.

Watch video 06:22

Circular economy: Sustainable and profitable

 

Battery recycling: A second life for EV batteries 

The independence and mobility cars provide us with comes at the expense of the climate. However, lithium-ion batteries have now made it possible to build electric vehicles. But what happens to the batteries after they are spent and need to be disposed of? 

Watch video 05:57

Battery Recycling: A Second Life for EV batteries

 

 

