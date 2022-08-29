Electricity-free refrigeration an eco-friendly solution for rural India

Take a look at the beta version of dw.com. We're not done yet! Your opinion can help us make it better.
An inventor from the Indian state of Gujarat came up with a refrigerator made from clay that is highly efficient and eco-friendly.
More than 1,500 people have died in elephant attacks in India in the past three years, and 300 of the animals have been killed in retaliation. Authorities are seeking long-term solutions to stop deadly encounters.
Locals and activists in Mumbai fear thousands of trees will be knocked down to make way for a new transportation project, resulting in ecological destruction and endangering wildlife in the area.
Heat waves are melting Himalayan glaciers on which hundreds of million people rely, flooding villages and leaving residents without drinking water. Climate change heats up Asia's highlands faster than other regions.
Transgender people in India face many obstacles in accessing quality health care, and especially when it comes to the high costs of gender affirmation surgery.
