As Germany falls in international competitiveness rankings, even its formerly venerable auto industry risks being surpassed by electric vehicles made in China. Are tariffs the answer? Our guests: Felix Lee, (China.Table); Beatrix Keim, (Car expert); Clifford Coonan (DW)

Image: DW

Felix Lee,

writes for the online website China.Table Professional Briefing. He has reported from Beijing as China correspondent for numerous German language media.

Image: DW

Clifford Coonan

is an editor and China analyst at DW, he previously served for over 15 years as the Irish Times China correspondent.

Image: DW

Beatrix Keim

is Director of Business Development & China at the CAR Center for Automotive Research.