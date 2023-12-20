Electric rickshaws conquer Indian cities

Cars and TransportationIndiaElectric rickshaws conquer Indian citiesTo view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 videoCars and TransportationIndiaJulia Henrichmann12/20/2023December 20, 2023Deliveries or 3-wheeled cabs - India relies on electromobility. Rickshaws with batteries are now standard. More than half of all newly registered three-wheelers in 2022 were electric. India is beating the competition.https://p.dw.com/p/4aLH3Advertisement