  1. Skip to content
  2. Skip to main menu
  3. Skip to more DW sites
Live TV
Latest audioLatest videos
In focus
EU migration policy
Congo election
Israel at war
Cars and TransportationIndia

Electric rickshaws conquer Indian cities

Julia Henrichmann
December 20, 2023

Deliveries or 3-wheeled cabs - India relies on electromobility. Rickshaws with batteries are now standard. More than half of all newly registered three-wheelers in 2022 were electric. India is beating the competition.

https://p.dw.com/p/4aLH3
Skip next section Similar stories from India

Similar stories from India

Two men work on a production line in India

India's e-mobility revolution

Young engineers in India are helping its auto industry make the leap to e-mobility
Cars and TransportationDecember 20, 202204:44 min
Skip next section More on Cars and Transportation from around the world

More on Cars and Transportation from around the world

Wie KI Mobilität verändert

Artificial intelligence conquers the car

From production to autonomous driving, AI is playing an increasingly important role in all aspects of cars.
Cars and TransportationDecember 6, 202308:16 min
DW Made in Germany | Future Trucks

Quiet trucks: with battery or hydrogen?

Trucks are supposed to get cleaner. But what's better: battery-power or hydrogen?
Cars and TransportationNovember 22, 202308:02 min
NASA Lufttaxi-Flugtests mit Joby

Billion-dollar solutions to solve traffic jams

Big Tech's billion-dollar mass-mobility solutions - all hype, no substance?
Cars and TransportationOctober 10, 202307:32 min
Show more