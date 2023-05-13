  1. Skip to content
  2. Skip to main menu
  3. Skip to more DW sites
Live TV
Latest audioLatest videos
In focus
Russia's war in Ukraine
Turkey elections
Eurovision Song Contest
People gathered as a crowd at a campaign rally
Politicians share misinformation and disinformation in campaign rallies, says Turkish fact-checker Gülin Cavus.Image: Umit Bektas/REUTERS
PoliticsTurkey

'People are more vulnerable to disinformation'

Uta Steinwehr
1 hour ago

"All parties have their own troll armies," says Turkish fact-checker Gülin Cavus in an interview with DW ahead of Sunday's key presidential election.

https://p.dw.com/p/4RH16

DW: Compared to previous elections in Turkey, how big is this year's disinformation campaign?

Gülin Cavus: Around other elections, of course, we experienced so much disinformation. But if we compare this year with other elections, politicians have held more campaign rallies and they have been on TV channels more because many different actors are involved in this election. 

People see this election as really critical. People are just really tense. And during these kinds of uncertain times, people sometimes have fears, sometimes excitement. It really affects how we consume information on social media. People are more vulnerable to disinformation in these times. This polarization deeply affects this Turkish election and the amount of misinformation.

We face similar types of misinformation compared to other elections. But of course, in this election we have seen as well different kinds of disinformation, like deepfake videos.

Gülin Cavus, co-founder of Teyit
Gülin Cavus, co-founder and head of strategy of Turkish fact-checking platform TeyitImage: Teyit

Who is targeted by this disinformation?

Actually everyone. 

Politicians also share misinformation and disinformation in campaign rallies. All parties and all candidates actually have their own troll armies. They attack each other especially on Twitter and other social media platforms.

It's really important to understand the dynamics and atmosphere in Turkey's media ecosystem. People actually don't trust the media that much. They consume and get news from social media channels. In this election, the leaders' troll armies actually did many things to change people's attitudes towards the parties, the leaders, and the campaigns. Everyone shares disinformation about other candidates.

Is it mainly disinformation about the presidential elections or as well about the parliamentary elections?

Mostly about the presidential election. It is kind of mixing now because people really care about the diversity of the parliamentary election. But people mostly spread disinformation about the candidates, about the leaders of the political parties.

Fact Check: How to spot AI images?

Can you share a particular fake news story from the past weeks that really struck you? 

During a campaign rally in Istanbul, [President Recep Tayyip] Erdogan showed a video which looked like the campaign videos of [Kemal] Kilicdaroglu, the main opposition leader and a candidate to the presidential election. Erdogan showed the video about Kilicdaroglu together with Murat Karayilan, who is the leader of the PKK [The Kurdistan Workers' Party, a militant Kurdish organization which is classified as a terrorist organization in the European Union and the United States]. It's actually a montage, it's a fake video, it's not really a campaign video. This example is really important because we can see that a manipulated video can affect rallies in an offline world. 

But there are many different types of misinformation in the elections. 

For example, how many people attended both opposition and government rallies. It really affects people's decisions during election day because the crowd shows people whether the candidate is powerful or not. Both the government and the opposition share false information about how many people attend their rallies and they try to look better. When we compare the numbers, we use map-checking tools to calculate how many people can fit in the areas. This is another pattern during the election, a very important disinformation type.

People at a campaign rally for opposition candidate Kemal Kilicdaroglu
All parties try to look better in the numbers of how many people attended rallies, says fact-checker Gülin CavusImage: Alp Eren Kaya /Depo Photos/Abaca/picture alliance

Another pattern is what we call asymmetric propaganda. People create some fake election brochures. For example, they look like Kilicdaroglu brochures, but they were actually made as anti-propaganda about the opposition candidate. They spread these brochures on the streets to manipulate citizens. 

Do you know who else is behind the spread of disinformation? You mentioned troll farms from the political parties, but what about possible international players?

It's really hard to say. We are planning to prepare a report after the elections to understand the actors behind this. But for now, I guess local political groups are mostly trying to shape the disinformation atmosphere in Turkish social media. Maybe we will see some other actors when we prepare the reports. But for now, I cannot say anything about other international actors.

Last October, the Turkish parliament adopted a law making the spread of fake news punishable by up to three years in prison. And now, we are talking about Erdogan showing a manipulated video during a campaign rally. Do you see authorities in Turkey applying this law at all now?

During the election time, we haven't seen any attempt to use this law. But actually, the government can use different kinds of techniques to ban some websites. I think for now the government hasn't chosen to use this disinformation law against the opposition because I think they already have different tools to use.

Gülin Cavus is the co-founder and Head of Strategy at Teyit, a Turkish fact-checking platform. Teyit has published around 150 articles on the Turkish presidential and parliamentary elections of May 14 — debunking disinformation on social media as well as fact-checking statements from politicians. 

This interview was edited for clarity and length.

The interview was conducted by Uta Steinwehr. Thomas Sparrow contributed to this interview.

Skip next section Explore more

Explore more

Muharrem Ince gives statement to reporters

Turkey election candidate drops out, putting Erdogan at risk

Turkey election candidate drops out, putting Erdogan at risk

The withdrawal of minor presidential contender Muharrem Ince could ultimately bolster the chances of top opposition candidate Kemal Kilicdaroglu. Sunday's election could spell trouble for incumbent Recep Tayyip Erdogan.
PoliticsMay 11, 2023
Hatay, cityscape with destoyed street flanked by ruins of buildings.

How Turkey's election is playing out in the earthquake zone

How Turkey's election is playing out in the earthquake zone

In February, an earthquake jolted large parts of Turkey. Incumbent or opposition — how will people in those regions vote in the presidential election? A look at two cities with widely differing views.
PoliticsMay 11, 2023
Türkei Wahlkampf l Kemal Kilicdaroglu, Präsidentschaftskandidat, Opposition in Van

Elections in Turkey: More than just a change of government

Elections in Turkey: More than just a change of government

President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has ruled Turkey for more than 20 years. For the first time, he isn't the favorite to win an election. Who are his rivals, what electoral alliances are there and how fair is the campaign?
PoliticsMay 7, 2023
Show more stories
Skip next section DW's Top Story

DW's Top Story

Zelenskyy and Italy's President Sergio Mattarella climb a staircase in Rome with a military orchestra in the background

Ukraine updates: Zelenskyy meets with Meloni, pope in Rome

Conflicts6 hours ago
Page 1 of 2
Skip next section More stories from DW

More stories from DW

Africa

Dr Hamza Kamal, surgeon at Hasahisa Hospital, sitting at a desk

Hospitals strained, damaged amid Sudan fighting

Hospitals strained, damaged amid Sudan fighting

Conflicts22 hours ago03:07 min
More from Africa

Asia

People line up for their early vote for Thailand's upcoming general election at a polling station in Bangkok

Thailand election: What you need to know

Thailand election: What you need to know

Politics12 hours ago
More from Asia

Germany

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy talking with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz outside the Mariyinsky Palace in Kyiv, Ukraine June 16, 2022

Zelenskyy's Germany trip: Why it matters and is important

Zelenskyy's Germany trip: Why it matters and is important

Politics5 hours ago
More from Germany

Europe

Ukrainian band Tvorchi performs on stage in Liverpool

Ukrainian duo hopes to repeat Eurovision win

Ukrainian duo hopes to repeat Eurovision win

MusicMay 12, 202302:39 min
More from Europe

Middle East

Mourners carry the body of Palestinian militant Mohammed Dader, who was killed in an Israeli strike

Attacks in Gaza Strip, Israel intensify

Attacks in Gaza Strip, Israel intensify

Conflicts23 hours ago02:14 min
More from Middle East

North America

Protesters hold signs at a vigil after the May 6 shooting in Texas

Can stricter gun laws prevent shootings?

Can stricter gun laws prevent shootings?

PoliticsMay 12, 2023
More from North America

Latin America

Police stand in front of a crowd of supporters

Colombia's football fan violence fuels debate

Colombia's football fan violence fuels debate

Soccer12 hours ago
More from Latin America
Go to homepage