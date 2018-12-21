 Elections delayed in parts of DR Congo | News | DW | 26.12.2018

News

Elections delayed in parts of DR Congo

Legislative elections have been pushed to March in parts of the eastern DR Congo, as well as a city in the southwest. The leading opposition candidate has questioned the motives behind the decision.

Congo voting machine (picture-alliance/ZUMAPRESS)

A voting machine in Kinshasa

The electoral commission in the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC) said on Wednesday that it was postponing Sunday's presidential and legislative elections in three cities until next March.

Two of the cities — Beni and Butembo, located in the eastern part of the central African nation — have been dealing with an Ebola outbreak since August. The third, the southwestern city of Yumbi, was the site of ethnic violence that killed more than 100 people last week.

Read more: Opinion: DR Congo election postponement deals further blow to voter confidence

Elections, which were delayed nationwide by a week earlier this month, will go ahead as planned elsewhere in the DRC. The polls, in which voters will choose a successor to longtime President Joseph Kabila, have already been delayed for more than two years. The mineral-rich country has never had a peaceful transfer of power since gaining independence in 1997.

The final results of the presidential election are set to be announced on January 15, with the new president to be sworn in on January 18. The delayed elections in Beni, Butembo and Yumbi will prevent their votes from counting in the presidential contest.

People pin hopes on democracy in war-torn Congo

Targeting the opposition?

Beni and Butembo are known as hotbeds for opposition to Kabila, who has led the country for nearly two years. Leading opposition candidate Martin Fayulu had warned the electoral commission from further delaying elections in a tweet earlier Wednesday.

"The pretext of Ebola is fallacious because there has been campaigning in these areas. It's yet another strategy to hijack the truth of the polls," wrote Fayulu, leader of DRC's Engagement for Citizenship and Development party.

Kabila, 47, has been in power since the assassination of his father, President Laurent-Desire Kabila, in January 2001. He was elected president of the mineral-rich country in 2006 and won re-election in 2011. He was supposed to step down as president in 2016 but has continually delayed elections, exploiting a loophole in DRC's constitution that enabled him to stay in power until a successor was elected. 

Kabila announced earlier this year that he would not run in the December elections, respecting the country's rules on term limits. He has instead thrown his support behind Emmanuel Ramazani Shadary, his former interior minister and a member of his People's Party for Reconstruction and Democracy.

  • miner drilling in a mine shaft (Robert Carrubba)

    Gold mining in DRC, from the ore to the bar

    Back-breaking work

    Encased in the rock

A man kneels in front of a rock slab while breaking down gold ore with a grinding stone. Next, the remaining ore is manually ground down between two rocks to release the gold. This is a slow and arduous process; one plastic basin can take several hours to work through. Water carriers and ore porters are visible moving up and down the mine hill, in the background.

  • man with a head lamp squeezes through tight shaft (Robert Carrubba)

    Gold mining in DRC, from the ore to the bar

    Sacks of rocks for a gram of gold

    Precious powder

After heating, the gold is weighed on an electric scale. At this stage, the gold has reached between 92 and 98 percent purity, depending on its origin.

  • A young man carrying a sack on his back (Robert Carrubba)

    Gold mining in DRC, from the ore to the bar

    30 kilos per load

    A bag porter carries his load downhill from the mine for processing. The porters are paid 500 Congolese Francs - about $0.35 (0.29 Euros) at current Eastern Congo exchange rates - per bag by the shaft managers, and can make up to several dollars per day. They are among the lowest earners at the mine and, at this site, are often those who have migrated from other areas.

  • a man pours gold-colored liquid from plastic pan (Robert Carrubba)

    Gold mining in DRC, from the ore to the bar

    Encased in the rock

    A man kneels in front of a rock slab while breaking down gold ore with a grinding stone. Next, the remaining ore is manually ground down between two rocks to release the gold. This is a slow and arduous process; one plastic basin can take several hours to work through. Water carriers and ore porters are visible moving up and down the mine hill, in the background.

  • Man pours gold'/water mixture from an orange pan (Robert Carrubba)

    Gold mining in DRC, from the ore to the bar

    Valuable mud

    A man pours ore onto a sluice. The fine ore purchased by specialist sluice teams is mixed with water and poured onto sluices. Due again to its high density, the remaining gold sediment sticks to the sluice blanket while the excess flows downhill. The sediment is then gathered and sieved in a plastic basin using mercury.

  • two hands hold a plate with a greyish stone(Robert Carrubba)

    Gold mining in DRC, from the ore to the bar

    First sales

    A local on-site trader assesses how much to offer for the gold a client has brought him. The gold and mercury compound seen in the trader’s plastic dish is a dull metallic grey at this point in the treatment process. Many miners will look to sell these small gold quantities to on-site traders.

  • gold is heated over a small coal fire (Robert Carrubba)

    Gold mining in DRC, from the ore to the bar

    Refining gold

    A 'big trader' heats the gold and nitric acid over a hot stove to rid it of any remaining impurities. Big traders deal in far larger quantities of gold than the local traders; they frequently trade more than several kilograms of gold in one week. Their profit margins are smaller than the local traders, but they trade in greater volume, which assures them a much higher income.

  • gold in a green pan on scales (Robert Carrubba)

    Gold mining in DRC, from the ore to the bar

    Precious powder

    After heating, the gold is weighed on an electric scale. At this stage, the gold has reached between 92 and 98 percent purity, depending on its origin.

  • liquid gold poured into a mould(Robert Carrubba)

    Gold mining in DRC, from the ore to the bar

    Red-hot riches

    Once melted, the gold is cast in an ingot mould. After removing the red-hot crucible from the furnace, a worker at the gold smelter pours the molten gold into a graphite ingot mould for casting. Inside the furnace, the gold reaches temperatures of 1,500 degrees Celsius. It takes around 20 minutes to melt several kilograms of gold.

  • dirty-looking bar of gold next to mold (Robert Carrubba)

    Gold mining in DRC, from the ore to the bar

    Cooling period

    A freshly cast gold ingot is deposited by a worker on the work surface; the ingot mould remains smoking hot.

  • shiny gold bar on scales (Robert Carrubba)

    Gold mining in DRC, from the ore to the bar

    Ready to go

    With a gold content of 4.163 kilograms, this ingot has a market price on the London Fixing of about $167,056 (about 145,000 euros) on the day it was produced. Annual gold production in the eastern DRC has been estimated at more than 11 tons, but most continues to be smuggled out of the country. In 2015, official artisanal gold exports for the DRC were recorded at just 254 kilograms.

    Author: Robert Carrubba, Ben Radley


dv/kms (AFP, AP, dpa, Reuters)

