 Election posters in Germany: underrated eye-catchers | Culture | Arts, music and lifestyle reporting from Germany | DW | 11.08.2021

Culture

Election posters in Germany: underrated eye-catchers

Are election posters obsolete? Researchers don't think so. These campaigning staples are a proven game-changer for political parties and go back a long way.

  • A picture showing election posters of various political parties in 1946

    Election posters: German politics over the years

    The 1940s — Reconstruction

    After the Second World War, Germany lay in ruins. Many things had to be rebuilt — including the political party landscape. When the first Bundestag or Parliament was formed in 1949, none of the parties could secure a third of the public votes. Coalitions had to be formed. The issues, however, were similar: reconstruction, economic integration, and the desire for a united Germany.

  • CDU election poster from 1949 showing a cross on a ballot paper. On one side are the German words Aufbau (construction) and Arbeit (work), on the other Bürokratie (bureaucracy) and Zwangswirtschaft (regulated economy)

    Election posters: German politics over the years

    Socialism: an obvious enemy

    The election promise of the Christian Democratic Union (CDU), whose leader Konrad Adenauer became the first German chancellor in 1949, was "construction and work" instead of "bureaucracy and a regulated economy." The latter two were the campaign platforms of the Social Democratic Party (SPD), which in the years after 1945 focused on a regulated, planned economy.

  • An FDP poster showing Ollenhauer plowing a field, followed by a red, obviously communist, sower dispersing stars (another communist symbol). The sower's head is merely a skull

    Election posters: German politics over the years

    The 1950s — stability and recovery

    Besides wanting peace and security, the parties in the 1950s focused on economic recovery. Here, the liberal Free Democratic Party (FDP) warns against the influence of the Soviet Union. SPD candidate Erich Ollenhauer is portrayed as a puppet of the USSR. A rather anti-communist climate was common at the time, which also resulted in the reelection of the conservative Adenauer in 1953.

  • Christian Social Union or CSU's election poster for the 1953 federal election that says, Daddy and Mommy vote for me

    Election posters: German politics over the years

    'Daddy is mine on Saturdays'

    By the mid-1950s, the economy had recovered. People were hopeful about a bright future, and this was also reflected in the birth rate that increased 30% between 1953 and 1963. At the same time, the unions demanded more rights for employees. With the video "Saturdays belong to Daddy," they began to fight for a five-day week in 1956.

  • In 1961, the CDU used an SPD poster featuring candidate Willy Brandt with the slogan Prosperity is there for everyone. The CDU added the afterthought: ...thanks to Erhard's economic policy

    Election posters: German politics over the years

    The 1960s — The Wall and Willy Brandt

    First war, then reconstruction, and finally the building of the Wall: within just one and a half decades, the society in the Federal Republic underwent a transformation that permanently changed its attitude to life and its value system. Willy Brandt's candidacy (SPD) in 1961 heralded a change in policy, but first the CDU's Adenauer made it again into the chancellor's office.

  • An election poster of the CDU from 1965 show a woman and a child with a full shopping cart

    Election posters: German politics over the years

    "Prosperity for All"

    Ludwig Erhard, the "father of the social market economy," is elected to the highest office in 1963. His liberal-conservative course and his promise of "prosperity for all" seemed to go down just as well with voters as the "housewife idyll" suggested by the CDU's election campaign in this picture.

  • An election poster, hung in a German city center, shows Willy Brandt in 1972, with a streetcar in the background

    Election posters: German politics over the years

    The 1970s: 'Ostpolitik' and Internal Security

    In the 1970s, terrorist attacks by extreme left-wing groups, especially the RAF, had a significant impact on the sociopolitical climate. The parties focus on the issue of "internal security." Willy Brandt of the SPD is voted chancellor. He also advocates understanding with Eastern Europe, for which he receives the Nobel Peace Prize in 1971.

  • Election poster of the CDU shows a smiling woman and the slogan ...so that women's interests are not left 'to the Left'

    Election posters: German politics over the years

    Women's movement and pro-environment protests

    From the mid-1970s onward, the Federal Republic is dominated by change. More and more women demand greater equality. The CDU jumps on this bandwagon for its 1976 election campaign. In the same year, a protest movement also forms against the construction of a nuclear power plant in Brokdorf and the planned nuclear repository in Gorleben. The call for a political alternative grows louder.

  • Green party candidates for the German state of Hessen hold up a poster adorned with sunflowers, a party symbol till today

    Election posters: German politics over the years

    The 1980s — Fear of Nuclear War

    The Green Party is founded in 1980 and three years later, its members make it into the Bundestag for the first time with their top candidate, Joschka Fischer (right). The mood in the Federal Republic at this time is characterized by fear of nuclear war and protests against the planned NATO rearmament. The peace movement becomes the largest mass movement in the history of the Federal Republic.

  • A poster featuring Helmut Kohl is seen next to a poster featuring SPD candidate, Rudolf Scharping (SPD)

    Election posters: German politics over the years

    The 1990s — Reunification

    1990 marked an important year in German history. The reunification of the former east and west Germany on October 3, 1990, was followed two months later by the first united German federal election. Helmut Kohl of the CDU once again received the approval of the voters — he would remain in office as the "Chancellor of Unity" for a total of 16 years.

  • Underneath a PDS election poster for the first all-German Bundestag elections on December 2, 1990, hangs a poster for laundry detergent with the slogan Its washing power makes it so productive

    Election posters: German politics over the years

    Political tensions

    The 1990s were a politically turbulent decade. In 1992, Hoyerswerda and Rostock became synonymous worldwide with a new German nationalism. In Hoyerswerda, a home for asylum seekers was set on fire, with fatal results. In the left-wing camp, the Party of Democartic Socialism (PDS) is formed, and enters the Bundestag in the early 1990s with top candidate Gregor Gysi (photo).

  • Two election posters featuring SPD's Gerhard Schröder (left), and CDU's Angela Merkel

    Election posters: German politics over the years

    The 2000s — Germany has a female chancellor

    In 2005, Angela Merkel became the first woman to head the Federal Republic of Germany. She took over from the SPD's Gerhard Schröder. Both the CDU politician and the 2006 World Cup helped improve Germany's image abroad. The following year was all about the European Union, which celebrated its 50th anniversary during Germany's EU Council presidency.

  • The Greens' election posters for the European elections in 2019 featured a bird with opened mouth, with the words Cohesion, climate protection and your voice! written beside it

    Election posters: German politics over the years

    The 2010s — nuclear phase-out and conscription

    Following the nuclear disaster in Fukushima, Japan, Germany decides to phase out nuclear power by 2022. By 2050, the supply is to be covered entirely by renewable energies. At the beginning of the decade, compulsory military service was also suspended. Henceforth, there would be a purely professional army. Chancellor Merkel is voted into office again in 2013.

  • Germany European election 2019: An AfD election billboard in Berlin bears the line, So that Europe does not become 'Eurabia'. It shows men dressed in oriental clothing, with a naked woman in their midst. One of the men whose fingers are formed in a shape of a gun, has the 'barrel' stuffed in the woman's mouth

    Election posters: German politics over the years

    Migration and the fear of terror

    2015 will go down in history as the year of the refugee crisis. People from war zones in Africa and the Middle East sought refuge in Europe. Germany took in around one million refugees. The following year, an Islamist terrorist attack shakes Berlin. Right-wing parties gain ground again throughout Europe; in Germany, the right-wing Alternative fuer Deutschland (AfD) increasingly secures votes.

  • Left Party posters for the 2021 Bundestag elections in Berlin with various slogans: Indivisible solidarity - Now! or Stop peace arms exports. Now!

    Election posters: German politics over the years

    The 2020s — The Decade of Crises?

    The COVID 19 pandemic becomes THE topic in Germany in the early 2020s, raising many questions for politics and society: How can we have better health care? How well should people in the nursing professions be paid in future? How can further crises be avoided? All these issues are dominating the current federal election campaign.

    Author: Annabelle Steffes-Halmer


Where there are elections, there are bound to be election posters. Mushrooming overnight, they line streets and squares for weeks, often in the run-up to elections both at state and federal levels in Germany. Very few are actually attractive. But they can be effective if they get their message across.

"A poster can hold the gaze of hurrying passers-by or drivers for three to four seconds," explains Frank Brettschneider, a communications scientist at the University of Hohenheim. "So, it has to be good." 

Klaus Staeck, Germany's most prominent poster artist, for example is an ace at creating effective posters. Many of his works hang in museums today, including provocative pieces. For instance, Staeck produced a poster in collaboration with Greenpeace in 1988 that featured profile pictures of two chemical industry bigwigs with the tagline, "Everyone's talking about the climate, we're ruining it." The industries in question were pharmaceutical giants Hoechst AG and Kali Chemie AG, whose factories produced environmentally harmful greenhouse gases back then.

Man in suit wearing glasses sitting in front of election posters

Media researcher Frank Brettschneider

Greenpeace plastered these posters all over Germany, and both the men who were pictured took them to court seeking to stop the publication of the poster insofar as it showed their pictures and names. Nine years later, the Federal Constitutional Court decided in favor of Greenpeace's claim of freedom of expression.

Mix of satire and irony

Many of Staeck's slogans and ideas are still being copied, even in regular election campaigns. That's because Staeck's proven recipe for success is a mix of satire and irony, with a hint of protest. "I always plan for the risk of being misunderstood," says the 83-year-old law graduate with a wink. He has been involved in 41 legal proceedings in his career as an artist.

But Staeck, an avowed Social Democrat and former president of the Academy of Arts in Berlin from 2006 to 2015, has never allowed himself to be harnessed to any party cart, not even to that of his beloved Social Democratic Party (SPD). 

In 1972, he created a poster that screamed, "German workers — the SPD wants to take away your villas in Ticino!" Staeck said he wanted to provoke people with this absurd exaggeration. The Social Democrats were astonished. A supporter accosted him at a later event and demanded, "Name me one worker who owns a villa!"

Man in a suit with glasses

Satire with bite: poster artist Klaus Staeck

Times have changed. Today, the SPD is struggling to win over lost voters, and Olaf Scholz, the party's candidate for chancellor, is supposed to win them over and away from Christian Lindner, the party leader of the Free Democratic Party (FDP).

Brettschneider, the communications professional, divides the parties' election posters into two large groups. Both the SPD and FDP have people-oriented posters with frontmen performing well in the polls. On the other hand, the Christian Democratic Union (CDU) and the Green Party have issue-oriented posters, probably to compensate for their hapless chancellor candidates, Armin Laschet and Annalena Baerbock. "Laschet is costing the CDU/CSU votes, so they are putting more emphasis on party issues," explains Brettschneider.

'Good design'

Scientists have concluded that a billboard only conveys its message in the blink of an eye if it is focused, not overloaded, and uses a legible, high-contrast font. Brettschneider, however, believes that it is more important for the person in the poster to be recognizable. The parties are currently succeeding "quite well in terms of design," he says.

CDU chancellor candidate Armin Laschet, for example, now smiles through a black-red-gold circle. Annalena Baerbock of the Greens announces her message against a gray-green backdrop. SPD candidate Olaf Scholz poses in front of bright red, while FDP's Christian Lindner throws viewers a sideways glance. The right-wing Alternativ für Deutschland (AfD) praises Alice Weidel and Tino Chrupalla as the "Two for Germany," while the Left Party promotes "social justice" in block letters.

An election placard featuring Greens' candidate Annalena Baerbock at the Panke park in Berlin

A Greens' poster featuring chancellor candidate Annalena Baerbock reads, "Business and climate without crisis"

In this sense, today's posters aren't all that different from their predecessors. Even the billboard for the constitutional National Assembly in 1919 was succinct: "Order, peace, freedom," promised the German Democratic Party, a year after Germany's defeat in WWI. The poster shows a female figure shaking her iron fist at the demons of the past. "Who will save Prussia from ruin?" asked the German National People's Party. "Equal rights, equal duties" for men and women, the Social Democrats had urged.

Propaganda versus election advertising

14 years later, the National Socialists would campaign against Jews before the Reichstag elections in March 1933. It would be the last Reichstag election in which more than one party took part. Political opponents were later eliminated, signaling the start of the era of National Socialism and war.

Coming back to the present, where is the line between propaganda and election advertising? "Nothing is protected from misuse. Advertising is everything, from political agitation to consumer advertising," says Klaus Staeck.

"A poster is neither a book nor a party platform," explains communications professional Frank Brettschneider, adding that a strong image has more impact than a good slogan.

Composite picture of two hands whose fingers touch to form a rhombus

This CDU election poster (2013) of the 'Merkel rhombus' - the typical hand position of Chancellor Angela Merkel - is a composite of many individual images

"Eye-tracking analyses in the lab confirm that posters with images attract more attention than those with text. So, a picture is worth a thousand words in election advertising too."

A perusal of poster history underscores this. Poster-like material was already used in ancient times to communicate messages to the public, for example in market squares or in front of churches or townhouses. The characters and symbols on engraved stones in ancient Egypt are considered to be the earliest form of posters.

The invention of modern letterpress printing by German inventor and publisher Johannes Gutenberg (1400-1468) in the mid-15th century, and the discovery of lithography by the German actor and playwright Alois Senefelder (1771-1834) enabled the production of posters in larger numbers.

The advance of poster art

However, poster lithography did not begin its triumphant advance until around 1860 from England. French artists discovered the genre for themselves, above all Henri Toulouse-Lautrec (1864-1901), a grand master of poster art alongside colleagues such as Theophile-Alexandre Steinlen or Eugene Grasset. Jules Cheret (1836-1932), also a Frenchman, designed more than 1,000 posters and was at one time crowned "the king of the poster."

Three posters by Henri Toulouse-Lautrec

Works by Henri Toulouse-Lautrec still count among the best in poster art

The artistic poster established itself relatively late in Germany though. This would soon change thanks to the Expressionist artists' association "Die Brücke" or The Bridge comprising of members such as Oskar Kokoschka, Ernst Ludwig Kirchner or Erich Heckel and the magazine "Der Sturm" (The Storm) published in Berlin by Herwarth Walden.

Russian avant-garde artists also contributed a particularly exciting chapter to poster art history. In a brief phase between the mid-1920s and the early 1930s, they designed film posters for which they used novel cinematographic techniques: extreme close-ups, special angles, and dramatic proportions. Human faces were bathed in garish colors, body outlines were elongated or distorted, and people were spliced with animal bodies.

Today, posters are coveted collector's items. The works of many important German poster artists like Alfons M. Mucha, Ludwig Hohlwein and Klaus Staeck are exhibited for instance at the Folkwang Museum in Essen, the Brandenburg State Museum of Modern Art, and even in the Garden Museum in Erfurt.

A poster showing 2002 chacellor candidate Joschka Fischer

Clever play of words: a poster featuring former Foreign Minister, Joschka Fischer

The combination of images and words has always been effective. One legendary election poster of 2002 had former German Foreign Minister and Green party politician, Joschka Fischer, looking amused into the camera. 

In a clever play of just four German words it translates to, "Minister on the outside, green on the inside" – the German word "aussen" meaning both "outside" and "foreign" in this context. Copies of this poster hang in the Living Museum Online of the German House of History, the German Historical Museum, and the German Federal Archives.

But isn't a poster vying for attention by a roadside somewhat misplaced, especially in the age of the Internet and social media? "Quite the opposite," says Frank Brettschneider. Research on the recent state elections in Baden-Württemberg has revealed some surprising results. On the one hand, election posters are the campaign tool that attracts the most attention. On the other hand, it is used especially by younger people, even those who are on image-driven social media channels such as Instragram or YouTube. This should be welcome news to all parties.

Picture gallery author: Annabelle Steffes-Halmer

