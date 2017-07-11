election: Polls open in tough fight for Trudeau

Voting is underway in a snap election in Canada, as polls opened across the country on Monday.

Liberal Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is fighting for his political future against Conservative candidate Erin O'Toole.

What are the main issues?

The charismatic Trudeau, son of former Prime Minister Pierre Trudeau, swept into office in 2015. However, his grip on power was significantly reduced after a second election in the fall of 2019 resulted in a minority government, after photos surfaced of him in blackface at a university party in 2001.

Another reason the Liberal party leader gave for the snap votewas that he is seeking a referendum on his administration's handling of the COVID-19 pandemic. With over 73.4% of the population vaccinated, Canada ranks amongst the highest number of immunized people in the world.

One of the main issues on the campaign trail has been the next step in combatting the virus, with Trudeau advocating for an even more robust vaccination campaign, including national mandates. O'Toole has been promoting the use of rapid testing instead.

What's the likely outcome?

The latest surveys suggest the race between Trudeau and O'Toole is too close to call.

Trying to regain a majority after ruling a minority government for two years, the prime minister's poll numbers were strong in August. However, he has seen his support tumble in the wake of the announcement to election-weary Canadians.

"There's no world in which this is not tight," said a senior Liberal strategist to news agency Reuters. "Is a majority possible? Yes. Is it the likeliest scenario? No."

Both parties face potential losses on the far left and right of their standard bases, as smaller parties have emerged to fill the gaps left on either side by the Liberal and Conservative drift toward the center. However, the Liberal party maintains a slight advantage in that it tends to be dominant in urban centers that have more seats in parliament.

es/rt (AFP, Reuters)