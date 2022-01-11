 Elbphilharmonie: Hamburg′s iconic concert hall turns 5 | Music | DW | 11.01.2022

Visit the new DW website

Take a look at the beta version of dw.com. We're not done yet! Your opinion can help us make it better.

Go to the new dw.com

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages
Advertisement

Music

Elbphilharmonie: Hamburg's iconic concert hall turns 5

Since its opening in 2017, Hamburg's classical music landmark has attracted music fans from all over the world. DW presents five highlights from five years of the "Elphi."

  • Hamburg's Elbphilharmonie opening ceremony

    Elbphilharmonie marks 5-year anniversary

    Visitor magnet

    Since opening to the public, Elbphilharmonie — Hamburg's Elbe Philharmonic Hall — has quickly become a magnet for visitors. A total of 15 million people have flocked to the city's new cultural landmark. With concert tickets selling out quickly, many have visited purely to experience the venue's breathtaking architecture.

  • Elbphilharmonie in the sunshine.

    Elbphilharmonie marks 5-year anniversary

    Glass galore

    The Elbphilharmonie, affectionately known as Elphi, sits atop a former brick warehouse once used for storing cocoa. The concert hall's sail-like exterior is covered in some 16,000 square meters of glass paneling — equivalent in size to two football pitches. The building was designed by Swiss architecture firm Herzog & de Meuron.

  • Suspended sound reflector over a large concert hall.

    Elbphilharmonie marks 5-year anniversary

    Suspended sound reflector

    A funnel-shaped, 50-ton sound reflector hangs suspended from the ceiling of the Great Hall. Its job is to bounce acoustic waves back to the stage and optimize overall acoustics. The contraption also houses lights and technical equipment.

  • The Great Hall under construction in 2015.

    Elbphilharmonie marks 5-year anniversary

    Superior soundproofing

    This 2015 picture shows the Great Hall and acoustic reflector still under construction. What is not visible, meanwhile, is its high-end sound proofing. The hall is contained within its very own cocoon, fully isolated from the building's exterior walls. This prevents outside noise from leaking in.

  • Western Europe's longest escalator.

    Elbphilharmonie marks 5-year anniversary

    Western Europe's longest escalator

    This curved escalator, 82 meters (269 feet) in length, transports visitors from the main entrance up to the 6th floor viewing platform. Riding the longest escalator in Western Europe takes exactly 150 seconds. Since the coronavirus outbreak began, an ultraviolet light device has been installed to disinfect the handrails.

  • Hamburg's classiest vaccination center.

    Elbphilharmonie marks 5-year anniversary

    Hamburg's classiest vaccination center

    On select days in September, October and November 2021, the Elbphilharmonie was converted into a temporary vaccination center. Jabs were administered in the otherwise inaccessible backstage area. Afterwards, patients could settle down and relax on the Great Hall stage. It was described as "Hamburg's most spectacular vaccination center."

  • View from a platform at the Elbphilharmonie overlooking the Hamburg port.

    Elbphilharmonie marks 5-year anniversary

    High-tech bird deterrent

    The building boats a spacious outdoor viewing terrace offering magnificent views of Hamburg and its bustling port. A sophisticated bird deterrent system, emitting ultrasonic waves inaudible to humans, keeps pigeons and other birds away. Their droppings, after all, are not just an eyesore, but can pose health risks as well.

  • Visitors wearing masks on the Elbphilharmonie viewing platform.

    Elbphilharmonie marks 5-year anniversary

    Viewing platform reopens

    After closing due to the coronavirus pandemic, the Elbphilharmonie viewing platform reopened in May 2021. Some 10 million guests had visited by summer 2019. Anyone eager to head up these days must book tickets well in advance, as operators are keen to avoid overcrowding. Guest are urged to maintain a safe distance from others, and are obliged to don face masks.

  • A room in the Westin Hamburg with a view over the city.

    Elbphilharmonie marks 5-year anniversary

    The Westin Hamburg

    The Elbphilharmonie also houses the Westin Hamburg, a five-star hotel. Its 200 rooms and almost 40 suites are spread across 21 floors. One night in the lavish 162-square-meter (1,744-square-foot) Eigner Suite will set you back €3,000 (about $3,500). But for that, you'll have no less than two bathrooms, a sauna, a compact kitchen — and breathtaking panoramic views of the city.

  • Computer simulation of Elbphilharmonie penthouse.

    Elbphilharmonie marks 5-year anniversary

    Living in a landmark

    The extravagant edifice houses not only concert halls and a hotel, but also more than 40 apartments. In 2018, the last remaining penthouse, a luxurious 290-square-meter residence, was sold to an anonymous buyer for some €11 million. It is located on the building's western tip.

  • Einstürzende Neubauten performing at Elbphilharmonie

    Elbphilharmonie marks 5-year anniversary

    Musical diversity

    Distinguished violinists, pianists, opera singers, conductors and orchestras regularly grace the Elbphilharmonie. So far, Anne-Sophie Mutter, Helene Grimaud, Jonas Kaufmann, Daniel Barenboim and many others have performed here. So, too, have legendary experimental band Einstürzende Neubauten (pictured) and indie-rock icons The National. Here's to many more years of eclectic live performances!

    Author: Benjamin Restle


  • Hamburg's Elbphilharmonie opening ceremony

    Elbphilharmonie marks 5-year anniversary

    Visitor magnet

    Since opening to the public, Elbphilharmonie — Hamburg's Elbe Philharmonic Hall — has quickly become a magnet for visitors. A total of 15 million people have flocked to the city's new cultural landmark. With concert tickets selling out quickly, many have visited purely to experience the venue's breathtaking architecture.

  • Elbphilharmonie in the sunshine.

    Elbphilharmonie marks 5-year anniversary

    Glass galore

    The Elbphilharmonie, affectionately known as Elphi, sits atop a former brick warehouse once used for storing cocoa. The concert hall's sail-like exterior is covered in some 16,000 square meters of glass paneling — equivalent in size to two football pitches. The building was designed by Swiss architecture firm Herzog & de Meuron.

  • Suspended sound reflector over a large concert hall.

    Elbphilharmonie marks 5-year anniversary

    Suspended sound reflector

    A funnel-shaped, 50-ton sound reflector hangs suspended from the ceiling of the Great Hall. Its job is to bounce acoustic waves back to the stage and optimize overall acoustics. The contraption also houses lights and technical equipment.

  • The Great Hall under construction in 2015.

    Elbphilharmonie marks 5-year anniversary

    Superior soundproofing

    This 2015 picture shows the Great Hall and acoustic reflector still under construction. What is not visible, meanwhile, is its high-end sound proofing. The hall is contained within its very own cocoon, fully isolated from the building's exterior walls. This prevents outside noise from leaking in.

  • Western Europe's longest escalator.

    Elbphilharmonie marks 5-year anniversary

    Western Europe's longest escalator

    This curved escalator, 82 meters (269 feet) in length, transports visitors from the main entrance up to the 6th floor viewing platform. Riding the longest escalator in Western Europe takes exactly 150 seconds. Since the coronavirus outbreak began, an ultraviolet light device has been installed to disinfect the handrails.

  • Hamburg's classiest vaccination center.

    Elbphilharmonie marks 5-year anniversary

    Hamburg's classiest vaccination center

    On select days in September, October and November 2021, the Elbphilharmonie was converted into a temporary vaccination center. Jabs were administered in the otherwise inaccessible backstage area. Afterwards, patients could settle down and relax on the Great Hall stage. It was described as "Hamburg's most spectacular vaccination center."

  • View from a platform at the Elbphilharmonie overlooking the Hamburg port.

    Elbphilharmonie marks 5-year anniversary

    High-tech bird deterrent

    The building boats a spacious outdoor viewing terrace offering magnificent views of Hamburg and its bustling port. A sophisticated bird deterrent system, emitting ultrasonic waves inaudible to humans, keeps pigeons and other birds away. Their droppings, after all, are not just an eyesore, but can pose health risks as well.

  • Visitors wearing masks on the Elbphilharmonie viewing platform.

    Elbphilharmonie marks 5-year anniversary

    Viewing platform reopens

    After closing due to the coronavirus pandemic, the Elbphilharmonie viewing platform reopened in May 2021. Some 10 million guests had visited by summer 2019. Anyone eager to head up these days must book tickets well in advance, as operators are keen to avoid overcrowding. Guest are urged to maintain a safe distance from others, and are obliged to don face masks.

  • A room in the Westin Hamburg with a view over the city.

    Elbphilharmonie marks 5-year anniversary

    The Westin Hamburg

    The Elbphilharmonie also houses the Westin Hamburg, a five-star hotel. Its 200 rooms and almost 40 suites are spread across 21 floors. One night in the lavish 162-square-meter (1,744-square-foot) Eigner Suite will set you back €3,000 (about $3,500). But for that, you'll have no less than two bathrooms, a sauna, a compact kitchen — and breathtaking panoramic views of the city.

  • Computer simulation of Elbphilharmonie penthouse.

    Elbphilharmonie marks 5-year anniversary

    Living in a landmark

    The extravagant edifice houses not only concert halls and a hotel, but also more than 40 apartments. In 2018, the last remaining penthouse, a luxurious 290-square-meter residence, was sold to an anonymous buyer for some €11 million. It is located on the building's western tip.

  • Einstürzende Neubauten performing at Elbphilharmonie

    Elbphilharmonie marks 5-year anniversary

    Musical diversity

    Distinguished violinists, pianists, opera singers, conductors and orchestras regularly grace the Elbphilharmonie. So far, Anne-Sophie Mutter, Helene Grimaud, Jonas Kaufmann, Daniel Barenboim and many others have performed here. So, too, have legendary experimental band Einstürzende Neubauten (pictured) and indie-rock icons The National. Here's to many more years of eclectic live performances!

    Author: Benjamin Restle


1. The stars of classical music — and Bob Dylan?

The Elbphilharmonie's Great Concert Hall is regularly booked out.

Some world-leading orchestras and musicians have made several appearances several since the 2017 opening — including Berlin's, Vienna's and New York's philharmonic orchestras or Greek-Russian conductor Teodor Currentzis. Celebrated violinist Anne-Sophie Mutter has also played in the hall, as has star conductor and pianist Daniel Barenboim

Ahead of the fifth anniversary of the "Elphi," artistic director Christoph Lieben-Seutter shared his satisfaction: "We've achieved a lot more than expected," he told press agency KNA.

Alan Gilbert, the 54-year-old chief conductor of the NDR Elbphilharmonie Orchestra who led the New York Philharmonic from 2009 to 2017, is similarly upbeat about the venue's first five years.

"With the artistic possibilities and the potential with which the Elbphilharmonie inspires broader cultural life, Hamburg has achieved a new status throughout the world," he told German press agency dpa. He added that the city "perhaps even become the place for classical music."

Beyond classical music, however, there's still room for improvement, Lieben-Seutter admits.

"We get requests from the very biggest names and legends who would love to perform here," he noted, adding that unfortunately a packed schedule can't accommodate the acts. "For example, we can't find a date for Bob Dylan right now," the artistic director said.

Watch video 26:01

Anne-Sophie Mutter: Violin virtuoso

2. 15 millionth visitor

The core task of the Elphi was to get more people excited about classical music, and Lieben-Seutter believes this goal "has been absolutely fulfilled."

Before the COVID-related shutdown in March 2020, 2.7 million concertgoers had already experienced nearly 2,500 concerts in both halls of the Elbphilharmonie. 

Meanwhile, The Plaza, the viewing platform 37 meters (121 feet) above the ground that can be visited without a concert ticket, is expecting its 15 millionth visitor in March.

For Kent Nagano, principal conductor of the Philharmonic State Orchestra, the Elbphilharmonie is an "absolute success story" — and not only because it sounds good. 

"It's just as important that a concert hall is a meeting place for society," he told the dpa. "And that's what the Elbphilharmonie has achieved. It has helped Hamburg achieve a new cultural identity."

the premiere of Joerg Widmann's oratio 'Arche' for solo singers, choruses, organ, and a large orchestra in the Grosser Saal of the Elbphilharmonie in Hamburg, Germany

Conductor Kent Nagano, the Philharmoniker Hamburg, and the chorus of the Hamburg State Opera, performed on the opening week in January 2017

3. Community spirit during a pandemic

Due to the coronavirus pandemic, the Elbphilharmonie — like a lot of cultural institutions — had to close its doors to the public in March 2020.

But the cultural landmark found a way to symbolically reopen during the closure: In early September 2021, the Elbphilharmonie became a temporary vaccination center for one day.

The building opened its backstage area, which is otherwise inaccessible to the public, and the musicians' stage in the main hall served as a rest room. More than 800 people got their jab against the coronavirus, with a long queue forming outside the venue.
Thus, for one day, the Elphi became a veryexpensively-constructed vaccination center. The building's construction cost €789 million ($895 million) — 77 million was the initially planned price — and it took 10 years to build the hall instead of three. But all the complaints about a "million-dollar grave" have since been silenced.

people are vaccinated in an otherwise empty concert hall

An expensive yet spectacular vaccination center — but just for one day

4. A forum for upcoming talent

The Elbphilharmonie also provides a stage to nurture young artists who are on the way to becoming world stars.

Singer Zoe Wees performed her song "Control" at a concert for schoolchildren at the end of 2021, and was accompanied by the Bundeswehr Music Corps under the direction of Christoph Scheibling. A native of Hamburg, Wees gained music industry notice via social media and is already used to the big stage, having performed her single "Girls Like Us" at the American Music Awards in November 2021.

Meanwhile, "Control" has been classified gold in several countries, including the US. Her debut album "Golden Wings" was released in May 2021 by the American major label "Capitol Records" — US singer Katy Perry is also on the roster.

Watch video 06:02

'A Celebration of Black Music': a concert with Thomas Hampson

5. Birthday light show

To celebrate the fifth birthday, visual art combines with a new musical vision.

As part of the artwork "Breaking Waves," by the artist collective Drift, hundreds of illuminated drones will bring the façade of the Konzerthaus to life.

The show is choreographed to the second movement of the Piano Concerto by Thomas Adès, which will be performed on January 11, 2022, at the celebratory concert in the Great Hall.

The light installation, however, has been postponed until April due to rising COVID infections. It will instead premiere at the start of the Hamburg 2022 International Music Festival on April 28 and will be shown on three additional evenings thereafter.

Artistic director Lieben-Seutter described the installation as "our birthday present to the people of Hamburg," adding that the postponement "to a warmer time of year also has advantages. So hopefully many more people will be able to participate in the project."

By the way, the Elbphilharmonie knows its way around light installations: On June 22, 2021, it shone in rainbow colors — a silent protest against UEFA's decision not to let the Allianz Arena glow in the rainbow colors of the LGBT movement for the European Championship.

Watch video 01:15

#DailyDrone: Elbphilharmonie

 

This article was originally written in German.

 

DW recommends

Joyful sounds from Syrian musicians in the Elbphilharmonie

A speech by an exiled Turkish journalist alongside an orchestra of Syrian refugees may sound like a disturbing kind of arts event in Hamburg's iconic concert hall. It was in fact anything but.  

Elbphilharmonie marks 5-year anniversary

Hamburg's iconic concert house opened its doors on January 11, 2017. To mark this anniversary, we've picked out some surprising facts and figures about the futuristic building.  

Germany's finest viewing platforms

Here is a selection of Germany's top vistas — from stunning mountain landscapes, to lush forests, winding rivers and vibrant urban centers.  

Audios and videos on the topic

Kent Nagano: A life in music  