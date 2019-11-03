El Salvador calls emergency talks on military loan after soldiers occupy parliament

Lawmakers in El Salvador were set to meet Monday to discuss President Nayib Bukele's proposals for a $109 million loan to better equip the country's security forces in their efforts to combat crime.

This comes after Sunday's occupation of Congress by Bukele and a group of soldiers armed with automatic weapons, in an attempt to increase pressure on politicians to support his crime-fighting proposals. The move only heightened tensions between the president and the opposition-controlled legislature.

Read more: El Salvador expels Venezuelan diplomats, recognizes Juan Guaido

Just a handful of lawmakers turned up for the special session where soldiers watched on in full battle uniform as Bukele sat in the seat reserved for the president of Congress and brought his hands together to pray.

President Bukele demonstratively prayed while he occupied the speaker's chair in Congress

"If those shameless people don't approve the plan of territorial control, we'll summon you here again [next] Sunday," he told supporters in a passionate speech shortly after leaving the building.

"If we wanted to press the button, we would press the button" and remove lawmakers from the legislature, he continued. "But I asked God and God told me: patience, patience, patience."

Municipal and legislative elections are due to take place in February next year and Bukele concluded: "On February 28 [2021] all these scoundrels are heading out the door outside."

Read more: In Latin America, women turn to apps to combat sexual violence

Opposition legislators say they want more information regarding the spending plan before being called to a vote. The opposition FMLN party accused Bukele of intimidation and acting like "a dictatorship" for trying to force through the loan proposals.

Bukele's administration says it would use the capital to acquire a helicopter, police cars, uniforms, night vision goggles and a video surveillance system in a country plagued by high crime levels.

Watch video 06:47 Share Visiting a gang prison in El Salvador Send Facebook google+ Whatsapp Tumblr linkedin stumble Digg reddit Newsvine Permalink https://p.dw.com/p/3EaMj Visiting a gang prison in El Salvador

jsi/msh (AFP, epd, dpa, Reuters, AP)

Each evening at 1830 UTC, DW's editors send out a selection of the day's hard news and quality feature journalism. You can sign up to receive it directly here.