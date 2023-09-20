El Niño: Indonesia's rice paddies are falling dry

ClimateIndonesiaEl Niño: Indonesia's rice paddies are falling dryTo view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 videoClimateIndonesiaBeenish Javed09/20/2023September 20, 2023Indonesia is suffering under El Niño, which has been prolonging the dry season. This is putting food security in danger in a nation that relies on rice as a staple food. And with climate change, such weather patterns are set to become more frequent.https://p.dw.com/p/4WbyAAdvertisement