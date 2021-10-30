Eintracht Frankfurt are one of the founding members of the Bundesliga, but their last German championship was all the way back in 1959. Now Frankfurt, with their enthusiatic support, look like a club on the way up.

Eintracht Frankfurt's their single German championship came in 1959, a few years before the Bundesliga started play. They have won the German Cup five times though - 1974, 1975, 1981, 1988 and 2018. The club also won the UEFA Cup in 1980. In 2018-19, Frankfurt took the Europa League (successor to the UEFA Cup) by storm, bringing thousands of supporters with them all over the continent - before losing to Chelsea in the semifinals.