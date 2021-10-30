Take a look at the beta version of dw.com. We're not done yet! Your opinion can help us make it better.
Eintracht Frankfurt are one of the founding members of the Bundesliga, but their last German championship was all the way back in 1959. Now Frankfurt, with their enthusiatic support, look like a club on the way up.
Eintracht Frankfurt's their single German championship came in 1959, a few years before the Bundesliga started play. They have won the German Cup five times though - 1974, 1975, 1981, 1988 and 2018. The club also won the UEFA Cup in 1980. In 2018-19, Frankfurt took the Europa League (successor to the UEFA Cup) by storm, bringing thousands of supporters with them all over the continent - before losing to Chelsea in the semifinals.
Mesut Özil is back in Germany for a Europa League game against Eintracht Frankfurt with his Turkish club Fenerbahce. But the coronavirus means there will be no clear-the-air talks with ex-Germany coach Joachim Löw.
The Marco Rose era got off to an emphatic start as Borussia Dortmund blew away Eintracht Frankfurt. Erling Haaland was involved in all five goals as the Black and Yellows sent an early message to Bayern Munich.
Bayern Munich have won the women's Bundesliga for the first time in five years, ending Wolfsburg's run of four consecutive titles. The Bavarians beat Eintracht Frankfurt on the final day to seal a fourth championship.
Wolfsburg are German Cup winners for the seventh straight year, but they did it the hard way versus Eintracht Frankfurt. Wolfsburg clinched it following a red card for their goalkeeper and just as a shootout was looming.
Eintracht Frankfurt’s Champions League hopes suffered a jolt at Borussia Mönchengladbach, who have turned the corner under Marco Rose. For Gladbach’s next coach Adi Hütter, it was a miserable trip to his next home.
Teenage sensation Jamal Musiala scored twice as Bayern Munich beat Wolfsburg to go seven points clear at the top of the Bundesliga. Elsewhere, Borussia Dortmund have a glimmer of hope after a big win on Sunday.
Wolfsburg overcame the heartache of their recent Champions League exit with victory over rivals Bayern Munich in the German Cup semifinal. Only Eintracht Frankfurt stand between Wolfsburg and a seventh straight cup.