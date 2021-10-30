Visit the new DW website

Eintracht Frankfurt

Eintracht Frankfurt are one of the founding members of the Bundesliga, but their last German championship was all the way back in 1959. Now Frankfurt, with their enthusiatic support, look like a club on the way up.

Eintracht Frankfurt's their single German championship came in 1959, a few years before the Bundesliga started play. They have won the German Cup five times though - 1974, 1975, 1981, 1988 and 2018. The club also won the UEFA Cup in 1980. In 2018-19, Frankfurt took the Europa League (successor to the UEFA Cup) by storm, bringing thousands of supporters with them all over the continent - before losing to Chelsea in the semifinals.

Klara B¸hl 17 FC Bayern M¸nchen , Linda Dallmann 10 FC Bayern M¸nchen Lea Sch¸ller 11 FC Bayern M¸nchen und Sarah Zadrazil 25 FC Bayern M¸nchen jubeln ¸ber das Tor zum 4-2 beim DFB-Pokalspiel FC Bayern M¸nchen - Eintracht Frankfurt. *** Klara B¸hl 17 FC Bayern M¸nchen , Linda Dallmann 10 FC Bayern M¸nchen Lea Sch¸ller 11 FC Bayern M¸nchen and Sarah Zadrazil 25 FC Bayern M¸nchen celebrate the goal for 4 2 during the DFB Cup match FC Bayern M¸nchen Eintracht Frankfurt

Women's German Cup: Bayern Munich exact revenge to book quarterfinals spot 30.10.2021

Two weeks after their league win, Eintracht Frankfurt traveled to Munich to dump Bayern out of the German Cup. What followed was proof that the pair can only play wildly entertaining games against one another.
L: 23.10.2021, Cheftrainer Mark van Bommel VfL Wolfsburg Wolfsburg M: Wolfsburg's Austrian head coach Oliver Glasner on April 24, 2021 R: 23.10.2021, Trainer Jesse Marsch RB Leipzig

Bundesliga: Why are Frankfurt, Wolfsburg and RB Leipzig struggling? 28.10.2021

Eintracht Frankfurt, Wolfsburg and RB Leipzig all finished in European qualification places last year, but this season they are struggling. Jasmine Baba explains why things are different for the Bundesliga trio.
Flyeralarm Frauen Bundesliga, Eintracht Frankfurt vs. FC Bayern M¸nchen, Frankfurt, Stadion am Brentanobad, 17.10.2021 Eintracht Frauen jubeln ¸ber das 3:2, Eintracht Frankfurt vs. FC Bayern M¸nchen, Frankfurt, Stadion am Brentanobad, 17.10.2021 *** Flyeralarm Frauen Bundesliga, Eintracht Frankfurt vs FC Bayern M¸nchen, Frankfurt, Stadion am Brentanobad, 17 10 2021 Eintracht women cheer 3 2, Eintracht Frankfurt vs FC Bayern M¸nchen, Frankfurt, Stadion am Brentanobad, 17 10 2021 Copyright: xBEAUTIFULxSPORTS/Gawlikx

Big upsets bring excitement to women's Bundesliga 18.10.2021

The women's Bundesliga provided quite the spectacle, with two shocking upsets involving Bayern Munich and Wolfsburg. Werder Bremen celebrated a passionate first victory, and Sassuolo are overachieving in Italy.
Kevin TRAPP, FRA 1, save against Robert LEWANDOWSKI, FCB 9 in the match FC BAYERN MUENCHEN - EINTRACHT FRANKFURT 1.German Football League on October 03, 2021 in Munich, Germany. Season 2021/2022, matchday 7, 1.Bundesliga, FCB, München, 7.Spieltag.

Bundesliga: Kevin Trapp heroics help Frankfurt to historic win against Bayern 03.10.2021

Eintracht Frankfurt won at Bayern Munich for the first time in 21 years on Sunday. Kevin Trapp was the hero with several big saves as the champions tasted defeat under Julian Nagelsmann for the first time.
DUESSELDORF, GERMANY - MARCH 22: Head coach Joachim Loew talks to Mesut Oezil during a Germany training session ahead of their international friendly match against Spain at ESPRIT arena on March 22, 2018 in Duesseldorf, Germany. (Photo by Maja Hitij/Bongarts/Getty Images)

Fenerbahce's Mesut Özil returns to Germany — but will not meet Joachim Löw 15.09.2021

Mesut Özil is back in Germany for a Europa League game against Eintracht Frankfurt with his Turkish club Fenerbahce. But the coronavirus means there will be no clear-the-air talks with ex-Germany coach Joachim Löw.
11.09.2021, GER, Deutschland, Frankfurt, Fussball, Frauenfussball, 1. Bundesliga, DIE LIGA, Spieltag 3, FLYERALARM Frauen-Bundesliga Saison 2021/2022, Eintracht Frankfurt (SGE) - 1. FC Koeln, Torjubel, Jubel, Freude, Emotionen, Goal celebration, DFL regulations prohibit any use of photographs as image sequences and/or quasi-video ***** Foto: Carlotta Erler

Eintracht Frankfurt in form as they remain perfect in the Women's Bundesliga 12.09.2021

Eintracht Frankfurt have won their first three games and are benefiting from a new formation. Turbine Potsdam's struggles continue, and Bolivian footballers take a stand against sexism and discrimination.
Soccer Football - Bundesliga - Borussia Dortmund v Eintracht Frankfurt - Signal Iduna Park, Dortmund, Germany - August 14, 2021 Borussia Dortmund's Erling Haaland celebrates scoring their third goal REUTERS/Leon Kuegeler DFL regulations prohibit any use of photographs as image sequences and/or quasi-video.

Bundesliga: Haaland runs riot as Marco Rose wins in style on Borussia Dortmund debut 14.08.2021

The Marco Rose era got off to an emphatic start as Borussia Dortmund blew away Eintracht Frankfurt. Erling Haaland was involved in all five goals as the Black and Yellows sent an early message to Bayern Munich.
Fußball, Frauen: Bundesliga, Bayern München - Eintracht Frankfurt 22. Spieltag auf dem FC Bayern Campus. Die Spielerinnen des FC Bayern München jubeln nach dem Tor zum 1:0. +++ dpa-Bildfunk +++

Bayern Munich dethrone Wolfsburg to become champions for first time since 2016 07.06.2021

Bayern Munich have won the women's Bundesliga for the first time in five years, ending Wolfsburg's run of four consecutive titles. The Bavarians beat Eintracht Frankfurt on the final day to seal a fourth championship.
COLOGNE, GERMANY - MAY 30: Alexandra Popp and Almuth Schult of VfL Wolfsburg lift the DFB Cup as their team mates celebrate victory in the Women's DFB Cup Final match between Eintracht Frankfurt and VfL Wolfsburg at RheinEnergieStadion on May 30, 2021 in Cologne, Germany. (Photo by Lars Baron/Getty Images)

German Cup: Wolfsburg crowned again as Frankfurt push them to their limit 30.05.2021

Wolfsburg are German Cup winners for the seventh straight year, but they did it the hard way versus Eintracht Frankfurt. Wolfsburg clinched it following a red card for their goalkeeper and just as a shootout was looming.

The most important moments of the Bundesliga season 27.05.2021

A season full of records, curious calamities, and important messages is over. Alongside Bayern’s goal-getter Robert Lewandowski, one particular youngster has grabbed plenty of headlines.
MOENCHENGLADBACH, GERMANY - APRIL 17: Marco Rose, Head Coach of Borussia Moenchengladbach speaks with Adi Huetter, Head Coach of Eintracht Frankfurt prior to the Bundesliga match between Borussia Moenchengladbach and Eintracht Frankfurt at Borussia-Park on April 17, 2021 in Moenchengladbach, Germany. Sporting stadiums around Germany remain under strict restrictions due to the Coronavirus Pandemic as Government social distancing laws prohibit fans inside venues resulting in games being played behind closed doors. (Photo by Sascha Steinbach - Pool/Getty Images)

Bundesliga: Adi Hütter’s Eintracht Frankfurt falter at reborn Borussia Mönchengladbach 17.04.2021

Eintracht Frankfurt’s Champions League hopes suffered a jolt at Borussia Mönchengladbach, who have turned the corner under Marco Rose. For Gladbach’s next coach Adi Hütter, it was a miserable trip to his next home.
Bayern Munich's German midfielder Jamal Musiala (2R) celebrates with teammates after scoring the 3-1 goal during the German first division Bundesliga football match between VfL Wolfsburg and FC Bayern Munich in Wolfsburg, northern Germany, on April 17, 2021. - DFL REGULATIONS PROHIBIT ANY USE OF PHOTOGRAPHS AS IMAGE SEQUENCES AND/OR QUASI-VIDEO (Photo by FABIAN BIMMER / POOL / AFP) / DFL REGULATIONS PROHIBIT ANY USE OF PHOTOGRAPHS AS IMAGE SEQUENCES AND/OR QUASI-VIDEO (Photo by FABIAN BIMMER/POOL/AFP via Getty Images)

Bundesliga Bulletin: Jamal Musiala fires Bayern Munich to victory over Wolfsburg 17.04.2021

Teenage sensation Jamal Musiala scored twice as Bayern Munich beat Wolfsburg to go seven points clear at the top of the Bundesliga. Elsewhere, Borussia Dortmund have a glimmer of hope after a big win on Sunday.

Eintracht Frankfurts Champions League dreams 15.04.2021

For the first time in the clubs' history, Eintracht Frankfurt is on the way to claim a Champions League spot in the Bundesliga. Away from the pitch, Eintracht and the players are taking a stand against racism and disrimination.

Fußball: Bundesliga, Eintracht Frankfurt - Werder Bremen, 6. Spieltag, Deutsche Bank Park. Frankfurts Sport-Vorstand Fredi Bobic steht im Stadion. (zu dpa «Sky: Sportvorstand Bobic erwägt Abschied aus Frankfurt») +++ dpa-Bildfunk +++

Bundesliga: Fredi Bobic to follow Adi Hütter out of Eintracht Frankfurt 13.04.2021

A day after Adi Hütter decided to swap Eintacht Frankfurt for Mönchengladbach, Fredi Bobic has also confimed his departure. The influential head of sport will join Hertha Berlin at the end of the season.
Fußball: Bundesliga, Eintracht Frankfurt - VfL Wolfsburg, 28. Spieltag im Deutsche Bank Park. Frankfurts Spieler jubeln über den Treffer zum 1:1 durch Kamada (r, verdeckt). WICHTIGER HINWEIS: Gemäß den Vorgaben der DFL Deutsche Fußball Liga bzw. des DFB Deutscher Fußball-Bund ist es untersagt, in dem Stadion und/oder vom Spiel angefertigte Fotoaufnahmen in Form von Sequenzbildern und/oder videoähnlichen Fotostrecken zu verwerten bzw. verwerten zu lassen.

Fast and furious Frankfurt are Champions League ready 10.04.2021

Two Bundesliga candidates for next season's Champions League served up a football feast. Beneath the radar, Eintracht Frankfurt and Wolfsburg have had impressive seasons.
Pokal HF: VfL-Frauen vs Bayern München Fußball, Frauen, Saison 20/21, DFB-Pokal, Halbfinale, VfL Wolfsburg vs FC Bayern München, Bild zeigt: Wolfsburger Jubel: Alexandra Popp VfL, 11 jubelt nach ihrem Tor zum 1:0 für den VfL. Wolfsburg *** Cup HF VfL Women vs Bayern Munich Football, Women, Season 20 21, DFB Cup, Semi Final, VfL Wolfsburg vs FC Bayern Munich, Picture shows Wolfsburg cheering Alexandra Popp VfL, 11 cheers after her goal to make it 1 0 for VfL Wolfsburg.

Women's German Cup: Wolfsburg inflict rare defeat on Bayern Munich to reach final 04.04.2021

Wolfsburg overcame the heartache of their recent Champions League exit with victory over rivals Bayern Munich in the German Cup semifinal. Only Eintracht Frankfurt stand between Wolfsburg and a seventh straight cup.
