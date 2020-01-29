 Eins, zwei, drei — German idioms involving numbers | Culture Slot | DW | 29.01.2020

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages
Advertisement

Culture Slot

Eins, zwei, drei — German idioms involving numbers

From "in the wink of an eye" to "good grief" and "caught between a rock and a hard place" — the equivalent idioms in German often use numbers from zero to ten and beyond.

  • a o in neon lamps (picture-alliance/McPhoto/M. Gann)

    "Let five be even" — Weird and wonderful German idioms involving numbers

    Nullkommanichts

    Literally, zero-comma-nothing — if that is how fast you get something done, it is finished in literally the "wink of an eye," which of course an extremely short time.

  • a house number 1 (picture-alliance/dpa/P. Pleul)

    "Let five be even" — Weird and wonderful German idioms involving numbers

    Eins und eins zusammenzählen

    Germans for the most part add up "one and one" when there is enough evidence for a conclusion, while in the English language, people put two and two together. The popular expressions "einmal ist keinmal" (once doesn't count), and "auf einem Auge blind " (blind in one eye) also use the numeral 1.

  • Two chairs and a table, yellow and white wall (Imago/Westend61)

    "Let five be even" — Weird and wonderful German idioms involving numbers

    Zwischen zwei Stühlen sitzen

    Balancing between two chairs is a decidedly uncomfortable sitting position. The German idiom "sitting between two chairs" refers to being caught between a rock and a hard place, unable to choose between two possibly awkward alternatives.

  • Man changing the hands of a clock to 3 (picture-alliance/ dpa)

    "Let five be even" — Weird and wonderful German idioms involving numbers

    Aller guten Dinge sind drei

    The third time is lucky, or literally "all good things are three" — reason to give it one more try. The image is said to go back to the Middle Ages when trials were held three times a year. If the accused didn't show up for his third hearing, they was sentenced "in absentia."

  • athlete Rico Freimuth lies stretched outm on ground (picture-alliance/Sven Simon)

    "Let five be even" — Weird and wonderful German idioms involving numbers

    Alle viere von sich strecken

    To "stretch out all fours" means lying down and relaxing, taking it easy and lolling. It can also imply flopping on the ground with exhaustion, arms and legs outstretched like the above athlete at the London Olympic Games in 2012.

  • mason's level (picture-alliance/imagebroker/J. Tack)

    "Let five be even" — Weird and wonderful German idioms involving numbers

    Fünfe grade sein lassen

    "Let five be even" means a person shouldn't be too critical but take a more considered view and not doggedly hold on to an issue. In other words, let the uneven numeral five be even for once. The above photo, by the way, shows a mason's level that well illustrates this even-handed idea. As one might say in English: "Always keep a level head."

  • stret sign that reads: follow your intuition (Colourbox)

    "Let five be even" — Weird and wonderful German idioms involving numbers

    Den sechsten Sinn haben

    We've all been in a situation where you perceive something, not via the standard five senses of sight, hearing, touch, taste and smell, but some other form of extrasensory perception. In German, as in English, this kind of intuition or inner voice is known as having a sixth sense.

  • Barely visible book behind a curtain (picture-alliance/M. Schönherr)

    "Let five be even" — Weird and wonderful German idioms involving numbers

    Buch mit sieben Siegeln

    When Germans says "to me, that's a book with seven seals," they mean they don't understand something at all. The proverb refers to a theme in the Book of Revelation, the final book in the New Testament that contains a series of end-time visions that are symbolically secured with seven seals.

  • Man wearing Baggy pants (picture-alliance/Photoshot)

    "Let five be even" — Weird and wonderful German idioms involving numbers

    Hose auf halbacht

    Picture the hands of a clock set at 7:30, which in German is "half eight," and then picture a person wearing pants along those lines: voila, the image is baggy pants that sag along the top, often with a glimpse of underwear — or as a German would say, "trousers at half eight!"

  • Green 9 playing card (Imago/Schöning)

    "Let five be even" — Weird and wonderful German idioms involving numbers

    Ach du grüne Neune

    "Oh you green nine" is an expression of utter surprise and sometimes shock. It means my goodness, or good grief. Some have posited that the phrase could be derived from a deck of playing cards. The French nine of spades — thought to be unlucky — was called a "green nine" in German.

  • Pony, snow on his mane, open mouth as if it were laughing (picture-alliance/dpa/P. Seeger)

    "Let five be even" — Weird and wonderful German idioms involving numbers

    Dazu bringen mich keine 10 Pferde

    In this everyday idiom, not even 10 horses — and horses are strong — can drag Germans to do something they are not committed to. English-language speakers are just as determined, and use similar imagery: Wild horses couldn't drag me to (or from) something.

    Author: Dagmar Breitenbach


  • a o in neon lamps (picture-alliance/McPhoto/M. Gann)

    "Let five be even" — Weird and wonderful German idioms involving numbers

    Nullkommanichts

    Literally, zero-comma-nothing — if that is how fast you get something done, it is finished in literally the "wink of an eye," which of course an extremely short time.

  • a house number 1 (picture-alliance/dpa/P. Pleul)

    "Let five be even" — Weird and wonderful German idioms involving numbers

    Eins und eins zusammenzählen

    Germans for the most part add up "one and one" when there is enough evidence for a conclusion, while in the English language, people put two and two together. The popular expressions "einmal ist keinmal" (once doesn't count), and "auf einem Auge blind " (blind in one eye) also use the numeral 1.

  • Two chairs and a table, yellow and white wall (Imago/Westend61)

    "Let five be even" — Weird and wonderful German idioms involving numbers

    Zwischen zwei Stühlen sitzen

    Balancing between two chairs is a decidedly uncomfortable sitting position. The German idiom "sitting between two chairs" refers to being caught between a rock and a hard place, unable to choose between two possibly awkward alternatives.

  • Man changing the hands of a clock to 3 (picture-alliance/ dpa)

    "Let five be even" — Weird and wonderful German idioms involving numbers

    Aller guten Dinge sind drei

    The third time is lucky, or literally "all good things are three" — reason to give it one more try. The image is said to go back to the Middle Ages when trials were held three times a year. If the accused didn't show up for his third hearing, they was sentenced "in absentia."

  • athlete Rico Freimuth lies stretched outm on ground (picture-alliance/Sven Simon)

    "Let five be even" — Weird and wonderful German idioms involving numbers

    Alle viere von sich strecken

    To "stretch out all fours" means lying down and relaxing, taking it easy and lolling. It can also imply flopping on the ground with exhaustion, arms and legs outstretched like the above athlete at the London Olympic Games in 2012.

  • mason's level (picture-alliance/imagebroker/J. Tack)

    "Let five be even" — Weird and wonderful German idioms involving numbers

    Fünfe grade sein lassen

    "Let five be even" means a person shouldn't be too critical but take a more considered view and not doggedly hold on to an issue. In other words, let the uneven numeral five be even for once. The above photo, by the way, shows a mason's level that well illustrates this even-handed idea. As one might say in English: "Always keep a level head."

  • stret sign that reads: follow your intuition (Colourbox)

    "Let five be even" — Weird and wonderful German idioms involving numbers

    Den sechsten Sinn haben

    We've all been in a situation where you perceive something, not via the standard five senses of sight, hearing, touch, taste and smell, but some other form of extrasensory perception. In German, as in English, this kind of intuition or inner voice is known as having a sixth sense.

  • Barely visible book behind a curtain (picture-alliance/M. Schönherr)

    "Let five be even" — Weird and wonderful German idioms involving numbers

    Buch mit sieben Siegeln

    When Germans says "to me, that's a book with seven seals," they mean they don't understand something at all. The proverb refers to a theme in the Book of Revelation, the final book in the New Testament that contains a series of end-time visions that are symbolically secured with seven seals.

  • Man wearing Baggy pants (picture-alliance/Photoshot)

    "Let five be even" — Weird and wonderful German idioms involving numbers

    Hose auf halbacht

    Picture the hands of a clock set at 7:30, which in German is "half eight," and then picture a person wearing pants along those lines: voila, the image is baggy pants that sag along the top, often with a glimpse of underwear — or as a German would say, "trousers at half eight!"

  • Green 9 playing card (Imago/Schöning)

    "Let five be even" — Weird and wonderful German idioms involving numbers

    Ach du grüne Neune

    "Oh you green nine" is an expression of utter surprise and sometimes shock. It means my goodness, or good grief. Some have posited that the phrase could be derived from a deck of playing cards. The French nine of spades — thought to be unlucky — was called a "green nine" in German.

  • Pony, snow on his mane, open mouth as if it were laughing (picture-alliance/dpa/P. Seeger)

    "Let five be even" — Weird and wonderful German idioms involving numbers

    Dazu bringen mich keine 10 Pferde

    In this everyday idiom, not even 10 horses — and horses are strong — can drag Germans to do something they are not committed to. English-language speakers are just as determined, and use similar imagery: Wild horses couldn't drag me to (or from) something.

    Author: Dagmar Breitenbach


Proverbs and sayings that involve numbers are common in both English and German.

Germans routinely refer to high society as "die oberen Zehntuasend" (the upper 10,000), and con men employ "Trick 17." 

People who ramble are seen as moving "vom Hundersten ins Tausendste" (from the hundreds to the thousands), while the rule of thumb is referred to as "Pi mal Daumen," a cautious first assessment or evaluation.

Watch out if you hear someone shout "Jetzt schlägt's 13!"(the clock has hit 13)  — that person is bound to be thoroughly fed up.

"Nullachtfünfzehn," or 08/15 is the German term for standard, run of the mill. It is also a type of machine gun used in both World Wars, a gun soldiers used for practice and got bored with.

You'll find more from Meet the Germans on YouTube or at dw.com/MeettheGermans

DW recommends

"Let five be even" — Weird and wonderful German idioms involving numbers

English language idioms like in "wink of an eye" often have German equivalents that instead use numbers. From "all good things come in threes" to "oh you green nine," here's some fun numerical German proverbs. (29.01.2020)  

Related content

Symbolbild Zahlen

"Let five be even" — Weird and wonderful German idioms involving numbers 29.01.2020

English language idioms like in "wink of an eye" often have German equivalents that instead use numbers. From "all good things come in threes" to "oh you green nine," here's some fun numerical German proverbs.

Symbolbild | illegale Einreise

Germany to lower language requirements for federal police recruits 20.01.2020

Facing a shortage of recruits, authorities have reportedly had to "adapt" their standards for the current generation. The standards for the German language exam have allegedly been loosened to appeal to EU applicants.

Meet the Germans, Geld

How to deal with money like a German 08.01.2020

While other European countries make the transition to cashless societies, Germany still has a stubborn affection for a pocket full of loose change. Rachel Stewart investigates the very specific German attitude to money.

Advertisement

News

At Spain's Goya ceremony, Benedicta Sanchez gives her acceptance speech after her best new actress win for her role in the film O que arde, or Fire Will Come (AFP/G. Bouys)

84-year-old woman wins Spain's best new actress prize

Feisty ex-photographer Benedicta Sanchez led an unconventional life before becoming Spain's hottest new cinema star. Octogenarian actresses triumphed and broke records at the 2020 Goya Awards, Spain's top cinema prizes.  

Arts.21

Naomi Klein, author & climate activist (Getty Images/C. Koall)

Naomi Klein’s Plan to Save the World

Globalization critic and environmental activist Naomi Klein is convinced that only a radical Green New Deal can save the climate and humanity.  

Arts.21

Billie Eilish (picture-alliance/AP Images/Invision/R. Grabowski )

Musicians fight Climate Change

Streaming uses a lot of energy, & drawn-out tours and live events are bad for the environment. More and more musicians are trying to be more eco-friendly.  

Arts

Frontalansicht des Genter Altars von Jan van Eyck. (picture-alliance/akg-images)

The Ghent Altarpiece: a masterpiece with an adventurous history

Looted, burned and hidden: Jan van Eyck's Ghent Altarpiece had an eventful history over the centuries. But the revolutionary realism of the paintings remains just as spectacular.  

Digital Culture

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle (Getty Images/B. Stansall)

#Megxit: Twitter reacts to Meghan and Harry's announcement

The surprise news that Meghan Markle and Prince Harry plan to retire from royalty has triggered a series of humorous reactions on Twitter — as well as harsher comments reflecting polarization on the topic.  