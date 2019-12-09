Eight missing a day after New Zealand volcano eruption

New Zealand's prime minister says overnight reconnaissance flights have failed to find signs of life after a volcano erupted off the country's coast, killing five people. Eight others are still unaccounted for.
Eight people were still missing, presumed dead, a day after a volcanic eruption shook New Zealand's White Island, police said Tuesday.
Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern told a press conference in the town of Whakatane that those still unaccounted for included New Zealanders as well as tourists from Australia, Britain, the United States, China and Malaysia.
She added that aerial reconnaissance flights overnight hadn't found any survivors.
"We share in your unfathomable grief in this moment and time," Ardern told victims' families. "The focus this morning is on recovery and ensuring police can do that safely."
Recovery mission
A total of 47 people were on the island when the volcano erupted on Monday afternoon, sending plumes of ash thousands of meters into the air. Police said 31 people were in hospital, many of them with burns, while three others were discharged after receiving treatment.
Authorities were assessing whether to send a recovery mission to remove bodies from the island later Tuesday.
"Today our focus will be on working with experts to determine the safety for us to return to the island to look to recover those people who are currently missing," police superintendent Bruce Bird said. "We will only go to the island when it is safe to do so for our people."
Popular tourist attraction
White Island, known as Whakaari in the Maori language, is the peak of an active submarine volcano that lies some 50 kilometers (30 miles) off the coast of New Zealand's North Island. It draws around 10,000 visitors each year.
Volcano-monitoring agency GeoNet raised the alert level for White Island last month after detecting an increase in volcanic activity. Ardern said any questions about whether tourists should be visiting the area would be addressed once search and rescue efforts were concluded.
White Island is New Zealand's most active cone volcano. It last erupted in 2016, without causing injuries. The last fatal eruption was in 1914, when 12 people were killed.
nm/dr (AFP, dpa, AP)
