Egypt’s Skater Revolution

Cars rule the streets in Cairo, but some roller skaters want to change that. They coast through the streets of the Egyptian capital on inline skates, rolling past traffic jams. They have 500,000 followers on Facebook.

Also on Global 3000:

Image: WDR

Disabled workers in India aid AI advancement

People in low-paying countries are working to improve AI technology, hand-feeding data to the software. An Indian project has financial and therapeutic benefits. It trains people with disabilities to complete the task.

Image: DW

Can beef in Germany be made eco-friendly?

Beef production generates more greenhouse gases than any other food. Cows alone are not the only source of blame, how they’re kept is harmful too. Is it possible to produce eco-friendly beef?

Image: DW

Global Snack: Gallo Pinto in Costa Rica

Gallo Pinto is Costa Rica’s national dish, where locals usually eat it for breakfast. Made with rice, beans, onions, und a traditional spicy sauce, the savory dish is considered the taste of Costa Rica.

Broadcasting Hours:

DW English

MON 03.04.2023 – 00:30 UTC

MON 03.04.2023 – 05:02 UTC

MON 03.04.2023 – 11:30 UTC

MON 03.04.2023 – 19:30 UTC

TUE 04.04.2023 – 23:30 UTC

WED 05.04.2023 – 02:30 UTC

WED 05.04.2023 – 21:30 UTC

FRI 07.04.2023 – 08:30 UTC

Lagos UTC +1 | Cape Town UTC +2 | Nairobi UTC +3

Delhi UTC +5,5 | Bangkok UTC +7 | Hong Kong UTC +8

London UTC +1 | Berlin UTC +2 | Moscow UTC +3

San Francisco UTC -7 | Edmonton UTC -6 | New York UTC -4

DW Deutsch+

FRI 07.04.2023 – 08:30 UTC

Vancouver UTC -7 | New York UTC -4 | Sao Paulo UTC -3