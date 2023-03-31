  1. Skip to content
DW Sendung Global 3000 | Inlineskater in Kairo
Image: WDR

Egypt’s Skater Revolution

21 minutes ago

Cars rule the streets in Cairo, but some roller skaters want to change that. They coast through the streets of the Egyptian capital on inline skates, rolling past traffic jams. They have 500,000 followers on Facebook.

https://p.dw.com/p/4PW8M

 

Also on Global 3000:

 

DW Sendung Global 3000 | Indien KI
Image: WDR

Disabled workers in India aid AI advancement

People in low-paying countries are working to improve AI technology, hand-feeding data to the software. An Indian project has financial and therapeutic benefits. It trains people with disabilities to complete the task.

 

 

DW Sendung Global 3000 | Kühe
Image: DW

Can beef in Germany be made eco-friendly?

Beef production generates more greenhouse gases than any other food. Cows alone are not the only source of blame, how they’re kept is harmful too. Is it possible to produce eco-friendly beef?

 

 

DW Sendung Global 3000 | Snack in Costa Rica
Image: DW

Global Snack: Gallo Pinto in Costa Rica

Gallo Pinto is Costa Rica’s national dish, where locals usually eat it for breakfast. Made with rice, beans, onions, und a traditional spicy sauce, the savory dish is considered the taste of Costa Rica.

 

 

Broadcasting Hours: 

DW English

MON 03.04.2023 – 00:30 UTC
MON 03.04.2023 – 05:02 UTC
MON 03.04.2023 – 11:30 UTC
MON 03.04.2023 – 19:30 UTC
TUE 04.04.2023 – 23:30 UTC
WED 05.04.2023 – 02:30 UTC
WED 05.04.2023 – 21:30 UTC
FRI 07.04.2023 – 08:30 UTC

Lagos UTC +1 | Cape Town UTC +2 | Nairobi UTC +3
Delhi UTC +5,5 | Bangkok UTC +7 | Hong Kong UTC +8
London UTC +1 | Berlin UTC +2 | Moscow UTC +3
San Francisco UTC -7 | Edmonton UTC -6 | New York UTC -4

 

DW Deutsch+

FRI 07.04.2023 – 08:30 UTC

Vancouver UTC -7 | New York UTC -4 | Sao Paulo UTC -3

DW's Top Story

Bucha's Church of Saint Andrew the Apostle

Ukraine updates: Bucha commemorates one year since massacre

Conflicts3 hours ago
