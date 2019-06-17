 Egypt′s former President Mohammed Morsi dies in court, state TV reports | News | DW | 17.06.2019

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages
Advertisement

News

Egypt's former President Mohammed Morsi dies in court, state TV reports

Former Egyptian President Mohammed Morsi has died during a court hearing, according to state television. The democratically elected Islamist held power for just one year before being ousted by the military in 2013.

Mohammed Morsi

Mohammed Morsi, Egypt's former president, died Monday after collapsing during a session in court, state television reported.

The 67-year-old was the country's first democratically elected president and a member of Egypt's most powerful Islamist group, the now banned Muslim Brotherhood.

Morsi had been on trial for espionage and treason when he blacked out in the courtroom, reports said. He was taken to a Cairo hospital but could not be revived.

"He was speaking before the judge for 20 minutes then became very animated and fainted," a judicial source told Agence France-Presse.

The Islamist was democratically elected in 2012, one year after the popular uprising that ended the rule of longtime leader Hosni Mubarak.
Read moreIs Egypt heading toward another uprising?

Watch video 01:32

Egyptian court sentences 75 Morsi supporters to death

Morsi, often described as a divisive figure, spent just one year in office. He was toppled by the army in July 2013 following mass protests against his government.

His defense minister, current President Abdel-Fattah el-Sissi, took power and cemented his rule in subsequent elections. Morsi and many other members of the Brotherhood were arrested in the crackdown that followed.

The former president has faced court several times since then on charges that include spying for Iran and Qatar, and plotting terror attacks. Monday's session was part of a retrial over allegations of espionage with Palestinian militant group Hamas.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, who was a Morsi ally, paid tribute to the former leader: "May Allah rest our Morsi brother, our martyr's soul in peace," he said.

Mohammed Sudan, a leading member of the Muslim Brotherhood in London, called Morsi's death a "premeditated murder," saying the ex-president had been deprived of medical treatment.

"He has been placed behind glass cage (during trials). No one can hear him or know what is happening to him," Sudan said. "He hasn't received any visits for months ... He complained before that he doesn't get his medicine. This is premeditated murder. This is slow death."

nm/rt (AFP, AP, dpa)

  • Luxor Massacre, Egypt, Deir el-Bahri, terrorist attack (picture-alliance/AP Photo/M. El-Dakhakhny)

    Egypt's deadliest terror attacks

    1997 Luxor massacre

    Sixty-two tourists were killed at Egypt's Deir el-Bahri archaeological site in Luxor. Six assailants, thought to have been linked to al-Qaida, disguised themselves as members of the security forces and descended on the temple armed with automatic machine guns and knives. Egyptian tourist police and military forces eventually stopped the attackers, who were either killed or committed suicide.

  • Egypt, terror attack in Hilton Taba Hotel, Sinai (picture-alliance/AP Photo/A. Nabil)

    Egypt's deadliest terror attacks

    2004 Sinai bombings

    A series of bomb attacks targeting tourists in Egypt's Sinai Peninsula killed 34 people and injured 171. Most of the casualties were killed after a truck drove into the lobby of the Taba Hilton. Two more bombs went off at campsites some 50 kilometers away, killing a handful of people. Roughly half the casualties were foreigners, including 12 Israelis.

  • Scharm el-Scheikh terrorist attack, Egypt (dpa)

    Egypt's deadliest terror attacks

    2005 Sharm el-Sheikh attacks

    The attack in the Egyptian resort city of Sharm el-Sheikh was carried out on Egypt's Revolution Day and for a decade remained the worst Islamist attack in Egypt's history. A series of bombs planted close to bars and restaurants, as well as by a hotel, killed 88 people and injured 150. The majority of victims were locals, although a number of tourists also died, including 11 British nationals.

  • Egypt, Terror attack in Dahab, Jama'at al-Tawhid wal-Jihad (AP)

    Egypt's deadliest terror attacks

    2006 Dahab bombings

    The attack on the the Egyptian resort city of Dahab marked the third consecutive year that tourist resorts had been targeted. A series of blasts in a restaurant, a café and a market killed at least 23 people, most of whom were local, and wounded around 80. Egyptian officials maintain that the attacks were carried out by the Islamist cell known as Jama'at al-Tawhid wal-Jihad, a forerunner of "IS."

  • Egypt, Metrojet Flight 9268, Sharm el-Sheikh, Islamic State (picture-alliance/dpa/M. Grigoriev)

    Egypt's deadliest terror attacks

    2015 Metrojet Flight 9268 disaster

    All 224 mostly Russian passengers were killed when Metrojet Flight 9268 suddenly dropped out of the sky over the Egypt's Sinai peninsula, shortly after having taken off from Sharm el-Sheikh international airport. Authorities agree that it appeared a bomb had been snuck on board. The so-called "Islamic State" jihadi group claimed responsibility for the attack.

  • Coptic Christians survey Tanta attack, Palm Sunday (Getty Images/AFP/Stringer)

    Egypt's deadliest terror attacks

    2016 Attacks on Egypt's Coptic Christian minorities

    While Egypt's Coptic Christians have for decades been targeted by Islamists, deadly attacks on Coptic churches have increased dramatically in recent months. At least 102 Egyptian Christians have been killed in four separate attacks since December 2016.

  • Coptic Churches and Al-Rawda Mosque

    Egypt's deadliest terror attacks

    2017 Coptic church and Al-Rawda mosque bombings

    On April 9, 2017, the Coptic church faith followers encountered devastating twin blasts in Tanta and Alexandria as they celebrated Palm Sunday, killing 28 and 17 people respectively. On November 24, 2017, a bomb went off outside of Al-Rawda mosque in the city of Al-Arish in the northern Sinai Peninsula, which claimed the lives of more than 300 people and injured 109 others.

    Author: David Martin


Every evening, DW sends out a selection of the day's news and features. Sign up here.

DW recommends

Ousted Egyptian president Morsi has life sentence overturned

In his second legal victory in a week, the imprisoned ex-leader has won a retrial. But first, a court will start reviewing a separate life sentence next week. (22.11.2016)  

Egypt sentences ex-President Morsi to life on espionage charges

Egypt's deposed President Mohammed Morsi has been sentenced to 40 years in prison on charges of leaking secret state documents to Qatar. Two al-Jazeera journalists were sentenced to death in absentia at the same trial. (18.06.2016)  

Is Egypt heading toward another uprising?

Five years after protests and a coup brought then-President Mohammed Morsi to his knees, Egypt is experiencing its sharpest rise in living costs. Is the country on the brink once again? Farid Farid reports from Cairo. (04.07.2018)  

Egyptians on social media react after court revokes Morsi death sentence

Egypt’s high court of appeal has overturned a death sentence against former president Mohammed Morsi. How are Egyptians on social media seeing the verdict? (15.11.2016)  

Egypt's deadliest terror attacks

The rise of Islamic extremism in and around Egypt since the 1990s has seen a big rise the number of attacks targeting tourists and non-Muslims. DW looks back at some of the most devastating. (14.07.2017)  

WWW links

Newsletter

Signup for DW's daily newsletter  

Audios and videos on the topic

Egyptian court sentences 75 Morsi supporters to death  

Related content

Syrische Flüchtlinge in Ägypten El Obour

Is Egypt using Syrian refugees as a bargaining chip with Europe? 17.06.2019

For Syrian refugees in Egypt, crackdowns from the state and racism in society are a part of everyday life. A migration expert spoke to DW about conditions in the country, and how the EU shares some of the blame.

Kairo Referendum Verfassung Ägypten

Can Abdel-Fattah el-Sissi make Egypt great again? 29.04.2019

The recent constitutional referendum gives the authoritarian Egyptian president unprecedented political power. But can el-Sissi return the country from regional muscle to leading light of the Arab world?

Kairo Referendum Verfassung Ägypten

Egyptian expats begin voting on contentious constitutional reforms 19.04.2019

Egyptian expats are voting on constitutional changes that could allow President Abdel-Fattah el-Sissi stay in power till 2030. Critics see the amendments as a move back toward authoritarianism.

Advertisement

News Bulletin

Top stories in 90 seconds

DW News presents the most important news — in brief, quickly and up-to-date.  