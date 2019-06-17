Egypt's former President Mohammed Morsi dies in court, state TV reports

Former Egyptian President Mohammed Morsi has died during a court hearing, according to state television. The democratically elected Islamist held power for just one year before being ousted by the military in 2013.
Mohammed Morsi, Egypt's former president, died Monday after collapsing during a session in court, state television reported.
The 67-year-old was the country's first democratically elected president and a member of Egypt's most powerful Islamist group, the now banned Muslim Brotherhood.
Morsi had been on trial for espionage and treason when he blacked out in the courtroom, reports said. He was taken to a Cairo hospital but could not be revived.
"He was speaking before the judge for 20 minutes then became very animated and fainted," a judicial source told Agence France-Presse.
The Islamist was democratically elected in 2012, one year after the popular uprising that ended the rule of longtime leader Hosni Mubarak.
Correspondent Ruth Micahaelson in Cairo told DW that authorities were "increasing security" across Egypt amid fears that "violent offshoots of the Muslim Brotherhood may take action folllowing the incident."
Divisive rule
Morsi, often described as a divisive figure, spent just one year in office. He was toppled by the army in July 2013 following mass protests against his government. Critics accused him of disregarding the ideals of the anti-Mubarak uprising and failing to represent all Egyptians.
His then-defense minister and army chief, current President Abdel-Fattah el-Sissi, took power and was subsequently elected president. Morsi and thousands of other members of the Brotherhood were jailed in the crackdown that followed.
The former president has faced court several times since then on charges that include spying for Iran and Qatar, and plotting terror attacks. Monday's session was part of a retrial over allegations of espionage with Palestinian militant group Hamas.
Erdogan honors a a 'martyr'
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, who was a Morsi ally, paid tribute to the former leader: "May Allah rest our Morsi brother, our martyr's soul in peace," he said.
Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said the "coup moved him (Morsi) away from the power but his memory will not be erased."
Mohammed Sudan, a leading member of the Muslim Brotherhood in London, called Morsi's death a "premeditated murder," saying the ex-president had been deprived of medical treatment.
"He has been placed behind a glass cage (during trials). No one can hear him or know what is happening to him," Sudan said. "He hasn't received any visits for months ... He complained before that he doesn't get his medicine. This is premeditated murder. This is slow death."
Sarah Leah Whitson, Middle East director with the Human Rights Watch, tweeted that Morsi's death was "terrible but entirely predictable" given the government "failure to allow him adequate medical care, much less family visits."
