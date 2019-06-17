Egypt's former President Mohammed Morsi dies in court, state TV reports

Mohammed Morsi, Egypt's former president, died Monday after collapsing during a session in court, state television reported.

The 67-year-old was the country's first democratically elected president and a member of Egypt's largest Islamist group, the now banned Muslim Brotherhood.

Morsi had been on trial for espionage and treason when he blacked out in the courtroom, reports said. He was taken to a Cairo hospital but could not be revived.

"He was speaking before the judge for 20 minutes then became very animated and fainted," a judicial source told Agence France-Presse.

The Islamist was democratically elected in 2012, one year after the popular uprising that ended the rule of longtime leader Hosni Mubarak.

Morsi, often described as a divisive figure, spent just one year in office before being toppled by the army in July 2013.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, who was a Morsi ally, paid tribute to the former leader: "May Allah rest our Morsi brother, our martyr's soul in peace," he said.

