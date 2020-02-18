Egypt's former President Hosni Mubarak has passed away

Former president of Egypt, Hosni Mubarak, has died at the age of 91, Egyptian state television reported on Tuesday.

Mubarak, who had ruled Egypt for three decades and was ousted by mass protests in 2011, died of health complications at a Cairo hospital where he had undergone an unspecified surgery, Egyptian state TV said.

The former strongman and his two sons were convicted to a three year sentence and ordered to pay millions of dollars in fines for embezzlement of state funds. Mubarak spent most of his detention in the hospital and was eventually freed in 2017.

A former bomber pilot, Mubarak came to power when his predecesor Anwar Sadat was gunned down beside him at a military parade.

Throughout his rule, Mubarak was a staunch US ally, fought back against Islamic militancy and promoted Egypt's peace with Israel.

But in 2011, tens of thousands of young Egyptians rallied against him for 18 days of unprecedented street protests in Cairo's central Tahrir Square that drew the participation of millions of people.

Mubarak's downfall was a stunning development that marked the Arab Spring movement.



More to follow...

jcg/rg (Reuters, AFP)