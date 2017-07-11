Egypt's Arab Spring: The bleak reality 10 years after the uprising

Freedom, justice and human dignity — Egyptians took these three central concerns to the streets at their first protest rally on January 25, 2011. The following weeks were marked by further protests against the political and social conditions people had faced during the 30-year rule of President Hosni Mubarak.

The longer the protests lasted, the more brutally security forces cracked down on them. But the regime was unable to stop the masses from protesting throughout the country, and eventually, on February 11, Mubarak resigned. Egyptians were hoping for — and expecting — a new era without a repressive state apparatus, with more freedom and a political system that followed the rule of law.

What transpired, however, was far from all this.

Despite the violence used to disperse the crowds, Egyptians continued protesting until President Mubarak was ousted

In 2013, a military coup ousted the country's first civilian president, Mohamed Morsi. Abdel Fattah el-Sissi has held the presidency with a firm grip since 2014.

"Egypt has experienced a terrible backlash in every single aspect," Egyptian activist Hossam El-Hamalawy said in an interview with DW. "This is particularly true for civil rights. The counterrevolution has pushed the country into a state that is even more oppressive than before the 2011 revolution. The uprising has taken a terrible turn and has led to a tremendous regression."

Dramatic human rights situation

The situation of human and civil rights in the country is dramatically poor, according to human rights organization Amnesty International (AI), which recently noted miserable conditions in Egyptian prisons, torture and unfair trials. AI also spoke of a "horrifying execution spree" in the country that took place in October and November 2020.

In its latest World Report, Human Rights Watch deplored that "under the guise of fighting terrorism, Egyptian authorities showed utter disregard for the rule of law." For prisoners, the global pandemic had led to a further deterioration of their already dire conditions, it said.

Last December, the European Parliament issued a resolution "on the deteriorating situation of human rights in Egypt" and called on its member states "to conduct a deep and comprehensive" review of relations with Egypt.

The position of the United Nations is similar. "The Arab Spring in Egypt was short-lived," Agnes Callamard, a special rapporteur on extrajudicial killings to the UN, told AFP. "The regime has learnt the worst lesson — to nip any hint of freedom in the bud."

The Egyptian government, however, denies such accusations. In a statement to AFP, the Foreign Ministry denied the use of arbitrary arrests or torture in Egypt. It said there werere "no political prisoners" and stressed that the government "attaches great importance to the freedom of opinion and expression". Yet documentations by several human rights organizations yield a different picture.

Many see the situation as being even more bleak than it was before

'Incessant need for revenge'

Activist Hossam el-Hamalawy says the 2011 uprising has left deep scars in the minds of the current regime's top brass. "The country's ruling elite feels an incessant need for revenge," he says. "For three years, it seemed that the pillars of their power, wealth and interests were under threat, and a major part of the elite was scared to end up in prison. Since then, the ruling political class has lived in a state of paranoia, fearing a repetition of the events in January 2011."

However, Magdi Shendi, journalist and editor-in-chief of Al Mashhad newspaper, which describes itself as independent, feels that the harsh course taken by the government can be attributed to several acts of violence and terror after the uprising. In his opinion, many Egyptians have welcomed the state's efforts to restore law and order, even with force, because the country had suffered so much under terrorism and its consequences. "People are ready to review current guidelines and to reform conditions in prison. But this readiness does not extend to criminals and terrorists," he said.

However, it is the regime of Abdel Fattah el-Sissi that defines who is a terrorist and who isn't. Since he took office, critics and activists have often been imprisoned, accused of supporting terrorism.

Icons of Egypt's 2011 revolution: Where are they now? Wael Ghonim: From inspiration to despair Wael Ghonim was in Dubai when he created a Facebook page called "We are all Khaled Said." Ghonim knew Said, a 28-year-old blogger who was beaten to death by police. The page played an organizing role in the January protests. Since 2014, Ghonim has lived in the US. Now 40, his online commentary suggests he's depressed and disillusioned about the situation in Egypt.

Icons of Egypt's 2011 revolution: Where are they now? Mahienour el-Masry: Arbitrary detention Human rights lawyer Mahienour el-Masry was one of the first to protest Said's death. El-Masry, now 35, has been arrested multiple times and spent several years behind bars. In 2019, she was arrested again after going to the state prosecutor's office to defend detainees. To date, her case still has not been heard and she remains in prison in what Humans Rights Watch calls "arbitrary detention."

Icons of Egypt's 2011 revolution: Where are they now? Alaa Abdel-Fattah: Beaten and imprisoned Alaa Abdel-Fattah and his wife founded a blog in 2004 to support local activists, after he had been arrested many times. After five years in jail he was released in March 2019, only to be arrested again that September. He remains in prison. Amnesty International has said he and his lawyer have been subjected to torture in prison.

Icons of Egypt's 2011 revolution: Where are they now? Ahmed Maher: Out on parole Ahmed Maher was co-founder of the April 6 movement, started in 2008 on Facebook in support of Egyptian workers who planned to strike that day. The movement helped organize the protests of January 2011. Like many other activists, Maher, now 40, was arrested several times. In late 2013, he was sentenced to three more years, then released in 2017. The April 6 movement was outlawed in 2014.

Icons of Egypt's 2011 revolution: Where are they now? Esraa Abdel-Fattah: Jailed Nobel nominee Esraa Abdel-Fattah came to be known as Egypt's "Facebook Girl" because of her live broadcasts during the protests. She was nominated for a Nobel Peace Prize in 2011. She was arrested several times and withdrew from politics. But in October 2019 she was arrested again. Despite international calls for her release, the 43-year-old remains in prison today.

Icons of Egypt's 2011 revolution: Where are they now? Ahmed Douma: Arrested by everyone Ahmed Douma was among the first protesters in Cairo on January 25, 2011. He is infamous in Egypt for having been arrested by every Egyptian administration in recent years. In 2019, he was sentenced to 15 years in a maximum security prison and ordered to pay a fine of $335,000 (€275,200) for, among other things, using force against military officers. Douma, now 32, remains in prison.

Icons of Egypt's 2011 revolution: Where are they now? Asmaa Mahfouz: Focus on family A week before the January 25 protest, Asmaa Mahfouz posted a video on social media calling for others to join her at the demonstration. It was viewed by millions and is credited with inspiring many. Mahfouz has not been imprisoned, although she is banned from traveling outside Egypt. The 35-year-old single mother now focuses on her two children and has shied away from political controversy.

Icons of Egypt's 2011 revolution: Where are they now? Mohammed el-Beltagy: In jail, in bad health Mohammed el-Beltagy, now 53, was a senior member of the Muslim Brotherhood, a powerful Islamist group, and became part of the government after the Brotherhood's party won the 2012 election. After the military takeover in 2013 he was jailed for life, where he remains today. In 2019, his family said his health was deteriorating. This month, Egyptian authorities reportedly seized his assets.

Icons of Egypt's 2011 revolution: Where are they now? Mohamed ElBaradei: Advocating from Austria Mohamed ElBaradei, now 78, started with the Egyptian diplomatic corps in 1964 and spent most of his career overseas. On January 27, 2011, he returned home. ElBaradei went on to play a prominent role in several opposition parties and became Egypt's interim vice president in 2013. But he resigned after a month, following the massacre of over 500 Morsi supporters. Soon after he returned to Vienna. Author: Cathrin Schaer



The gap between rich and poor

The gap between rich and poor also continues to cause major problems for the country. It is a recurring theme in social networks as well as in sociological and economic studies. A common lament is that the middle class is being undermined by the unequal distribution of wealth, with money and wealth concentrated in the hands of a small elite.

Still, some progress has been made on the social front, Shendi believes: "We now have social security pensions; several new projects are focusing on solidarity and dignity, and some regions are seeing measures to improve infrastructure."

Shendi feels, however, that most Egyptians do not appreciate such developments at their true worth. "A revolution goes hand in hand with massive expectations and hopes, which are bound to be disappointed, as any progress seems minor," he said.

El-Sissi claims there is freedom of speech but has activists arrested as supporters of terrorism

Using official data, it is hard to judge to what extent social progress has been achieved. Just recently, Egyptian Prime Minister Mostafa Madbouly published the first statistics on Egypt's poverty rate in 20 years. They show that almost 30% of the population was living below the poverty line in 2019-2020. In the two previous years, the rate was 32.5%.

The Central Bureau of Public Mobilization and Statistics has different figures. It gives the poverty rate as having been 28% five years ago, with a rise of two percentage points since then."El-Sissi has focused on huge prestige projects, so-called white elephant projects, that have, above all, major propaganda effects," said activist Hossam el-Hamalawy and adds: "He and a group of businessmen and generals benefit from this. But these are sham projects that have no impact on the lives of citizens."

This article was translated from German by Jennifer Holleis.