Egyptian independent media outlet Mada Masr says police raided office

Egyptian police on Sunday raided the offices of the government-critical Mada Masr media outlet, a day after one of its editors was arrested, the news site said.

"Plainclothes security forces have raided Mada Masr's office in Cairo. Staff are currently being held inside, and their phones have been switched off," Mada Masr wrote on Twitter.

The organization later also tweeted that its lawyer had been denied entry to the Mada Masr office.

Mada Masr publishes reports about corruption and security issues in a manner that is often critical of the government and has become one of hundreds of websites that have been blocked by Egyptian authorities in recent years. It can be accessed in Egypt only by using a virtual private network (VPN) connection.

Waning press freedom

Security forces on Saturday arrested one of the news outlet's editors, Shady Zalat, from his home in the Egyptian capital.

According to Mada Masr, the security officials did not show an arrest warrant before detaining him. Human rights group Amnesty International has called for Zalat's immediate release.

More journalists are jailed in Egypt than in any country other than China and Turkey, according to the Committee to Protect Journalists, a watchdog based in New York.

