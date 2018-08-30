 Egypt: Village discovered in Nile Delta pre-dated pharaohs | News | DW | 02.09.2018

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages

News

Egypt: Village discovered in Nile Delta pre-dated pharaohs

Egypt says archaeologists have unearthed one of the oldest villages ever found in the Nile Delta. The find indicates that humans were living in the area as early as 5,000 B.C. — well before Giza's pyramids were built.

A dig site in Tell el-Samara

Archeologists working in Egypt's Nile Delta have discovered the remains of an ancient village that predated the era of the pharaohs, the country's Antiquities Ministry said Sunday.

The Neolithic hamlet was uncovered in the Tell el-Samara area, about 140 kilometers (87 miles) north of the capital, Cairo.

Frederic Gio, who led the dig, said his team found several silos containing animal bones, vegetative remains, pottery and food. The remnants suggest stable societies lived at the site as far back as 5,000 B.C. — some 2,500 years before the famed pyramids were built at Giza.

The find is the latest in a series of ancient discoveries announced by Egypt's government in recent months.

Read moreWith tourists scarce, Egypt struggles to maintain heritage

Watch video 01:27
Now live
01:27 mins.

A mysterious void was found in Giza's Great Pyramid

Hopes of reviving tourism

In February, a team of German and Egyptian experts uncovered an ancient cemetery near the southern city of Minya that contained more than 1,000 statues and eight tombs. Other significant finds include a mummification workshop near Giza's Saqqara necropolis and a 4,400-year-old tomb near the pyramids.

In March last year, a massive colossus believed to depict 26th-dynasty King Psamtik was also unearthed in Cairo.

  • Diagram of interior cavity and a passageway projected onto a pyramid (picture-alliance/dpa/ScanPyramids Mission)

    The pyramids: mysterious graves of the ancient Egyptians

    A newly-discovered grave chamber or just empty space?

    In 2015, French researchers detected a possible void above a descending corridor. But after several instances in recent years of supposedly newly-discovered pyramid chambers that remained unproven, the researchers sought to back the clue up with quantifiable proof. Now it's official: there is indeed a gap within the structure. But is it a chamber?

  • Scientists and a device positioned in front of a pyramid (picture-alliance/dpa/ScanPyramids Mission/P. Bourseiller)

    The pyramids: mysterious graves of the ancient Egyptians

    Measuring a mystery

    In May 2016, scientists set up a device in front of the Cheops Pyramid that can register muon particles, a byproduct of cosmic radiation. Measurements revealed a void at least 30 meters in length (99 feet) within the largest pyramid at Giza.

  • Scientist and equipment in a stone passageway (picture-alliance/dpa/ScanPyramids Mission/P. Bourseiller)

    The pyramids: mysterious graves of the ancient Egyptians

    Detectors in the corridor

    The French and Japanese scientists installed detectors in the Cheops Pyramid's interior passageways as well. Muon particles function like x-rays in a human body but can penetrate hundreds of meters of rock. A small portion are deflected — and the differing quantities of particles passing through the stone allow researchers to draw conclusions about wall thickness.

  • Satellite picture of Cairo showing the pyramids of Giza (picture-alliance/dpa/DLR)

    The pyramids: mysterious graves of the ancient Egyptians

    The pyramids of Giza

    Located on the west bank of the Nile at the edge of the Egyptian desert about 20 kilometers (13 miles) from Cairo's city center, these pyramids are the last surviving ancient wonders of the world — and the largest made by man. They are among the best known and oldest structures of humanity, dating back over 4,500 years.

  • Black and white photo of the sphinx and the Cheops Pyramid (picture-alliance /ZUMAPRESS.com/Keystone Pictures USA)

    The pyramids: mysterious graves of the ancient Egyptians

    Wonders of antiquity

    This photo of the sphinx in front of the Cheops Pyramid was made in 1963 before it had been declared a UNESCO World Heritage Site. That happened in 1979, when the Cheops Pyramid and many others were inducted as part of the complex titled "Memphis and its City of the Dead — the Pyramid Fields from Giza to Dahshur."

  • Sunset over the pyramids and the River Nile (picture-alliance/AP Photo/A. Nabil)

    The pyramids: mysterious graves of the ancient Egyptians

    A desert mystery, now an object of research at the edge of the city

    Back in 1335, a monk from Lower Saxony named Otto von Nienhusen visited the pyramids of Giza and was able to view the interior of the Cheops Pyramid. In the late 18th century, British and German archaeologists began exploring it. Now there's fresh hope that new scientific methods can reveal tunnels and perhaps even grave chambers.

    Author: Sabine Peschel


The number of visitors to Egypt has plummeted amid the unrest following the 2011 uprising against dictator Hosni Mubarak. The government hopes the publicity surrounding its ancient finds will help boost the struggling tourism industry.

A major museum under construction near the Giza pyramids is expected to open, at least partially, later this year. It will house a large number of ancient Egyptian artefacts.

Read moreEgypt's tourism industry suffers a critical blow

  • A number of mummies inside the newly discovered burial site in Minya (Reuters/M.A. El Ghany)

    Archaeologists discover new mummy burial site in Egypt

    Dated to the Greco-Roman era

    The artifacts found with mummies date back the era that started with Alexander the Great's conquest of Egypt. They were the first human mummies discovered in the area, a site rich in artifacts which lies near the Nile Valley city of Minya.

  • A mummy inside the newly discovered burial site in Minya (Reuters/M.A. El Ghany)

    Archaeologists discover new mummy burial site in Egypt

    Mostly intact

    The eight-meter (9-yard) deep necropolis included six sarcophagi, two clay coffins, two papyri written in demotic script and several vessels. The mummies were elaborately preserved and were likely officials and priests.

  • A number of mummies are seen inside the newly discovered burial site in Minya, Egypt (Reuters/M.A. El Ghany)

    Archaeologists discover new mummy burial site in Egypt

    More to come

    At the edge of the necropolis, legs and feet of other mummies could be seen, pointing to a much bigger find. Excavation is still at the preliminary stage.

  • A number of mummies are seen inside the newly discovered burial site in Minya (Reuters/M.A. El Ghany)

    Archaeologists discover new mummy burial site in Egypt

    Message from the ancestors

    Egypt's economically-vital tourism industry has largely collapsed since the 2011 uprising against longtime dictator Hosny Mubarak. The Ministry of Antiquities said the latest finds were "as if our ancestors are sending a message for tourism to come back strongly."

  • A mummy is seen inside the newly discovered burial site in Minya (Reuters/M.A. El Ghany)

    Archaeologists discover new mummy burial site in Egypt

    Latest in a series

    The discovery comes after a series of important finds in Egypt. Eight mummies were uncovered inside a 3,500-year-old tomb in the southern city of Luxor in April. A month earlier, a massive colossus likely depicting the 26th dynasty King Psamtik I was unearthed in Cairo.

  • A number of mummies inside the newly discovered burial site in Minya, Egypt (Reuters/M.A. El Ghany)

    Archaeologists discover new mummy burial site in Egypt

    Burial shafts

    Salah al-Kholi, a Cairo University professor of Egyptology who headed the expedition, said his team found burial shafts and that excavation work "revealed that these shafts led to a number of corridors inside a cachette of mummies."

  • number of mummies inside the newly discovered burial site in Minya (Reuters/M.A. El Ghany)

    Archaeologists discover new mummy burial site in Egypt

    So many mummies

    Kholi said the discovery was "the first human necropolis found in central Egypt with so many mummies." There could be as many as 32 mummies in the chamber, including mummies of women, children and infants.

    Author: Alistair Walsh (dpa, AFP, AP, Reuters)


nm/rc (AP, dpa)

Each evening at 1830 UTC, DW's editors send out a selection of the day's hard news and quality feature journalism. You can sign up to receive it directly here.

DW recommends

With tourists scarce, Egypt struggles to maintain heritage

With a shaky economy following years of unrest and a huge drop in tourists, Egypt is struggling to preserve its fabled archaeological heritage. (10.01.2017)  

German archaeologists help uncover ancient cemetery near Egyptian city of Minya

Experts from Egypt and Germany have found an ancient necropolis, containing more than 1,000 statues and eight tombs. It's the fourth major discovery in a year, and could eventually prove a much-needed boon to tourism. (24.02.2018)  

Egypt: Archaeologists uncover ancient tomb near Giza pyramids

The tomb likely belonged to a high-ranking female priest, Hetpet, from Egypt's 5th dynasty pharaohs. The 4,400-year-old tomb is the latest in a string of ancient discoveries made in the country in recent months. (03.02.2018)  

Egypt's tourism industry suffers a critical blow

The recent fatal knife attack on German nationals at a popular Egyptian resort is yet another setback for the country's troubled tourism sector. Industry officials have called for immediate action. (15.07.2017)  

Archaeologists discover two ancient tombs in Egypt

Egyptian authorities have unearthed two ancient tombs in the southern city of Luxor. Wall inscriptions suggest the tombs belong to two notable figures from Egypt's 18th dynasty pharaohs, who ruled some 3,500 years ago. (09.12.2017)  

Mummification workshop discovered near Egypt's Great Pyramids

Archaeologists in Egypt say they have found underground burial chambers dating back 2,500 years. The researchers say a "goldmine of information" should provide fresh insight into the mummification process. (14.07.2018)  

The pyramids: mysterious graves of the ancient Egyptians

As research teams reveal another secret contained within the great Cheops Pyramid in Giza that was built by the ancient Egyptians, we explore why research on these architectural miracles has a long way to go. (02.11.2017)  

Archaeologists discover new mummy burial site in Egypt

A catacomb with 17 mummies lay untouched for 2,000 years before the University of Cairo came digging. (13.05.2017)  

WWW links

Newsletter

Signup for DW's daily newsletter  

Audios and videos on the topic

A mysterious void was found in Giza's Great Pyramid  

Related content

Ägypten Grabungsstätte Watfa

First ancient Greek gymnasium found in Egypt 07.11.2017

The German Archaeological Institute's mission to Egypt has found an ancient gymnasium that was used to train young Greek-speaking men in sports, literacy and philosophy. The group has been working at Watfa since 2010.

Ägypten Archäologen finden riesige Pharaonen-Statue

Archeologists in Egypt discover massive statue of pharaoh Ramses II in Cairo slum 11.03.2017

A German-Egyptian archaeological team has unearthed an 8-meter colossus depicting one of ancient Egypt's most powerful pharaohs. The statue was found in the working class Cairo neighborhood of al-Matariya.

Advertisement

News Bulletin

Top stories in 90 seconds

DW News presents the most important news — in brief, quickly and up-to-date. 