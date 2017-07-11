Egypt: Train accident north of Cairo injures nearly 100

A passenger train derailed just north of the Egyptian capital Cairo on Saturday, leaving nearly 100 people injured.

The country's health ministry said "97 citizens were injured in a train accident" about 40 kilometres (25 miles) outside the capital.

Over 55 ambulances were dispatched to treat the injured, the ministry said, and investigators have been sent to assess the accident's cause.

Al-Arabiya, a Saudi-based broadcaster, reported earlier on Sunday that at least eight people have died, but there was no official confirmation of any fatalities.

The train was set to travel to the northeast city of Mansoura.

About eight carriages overturned, according to local officials

Egypt’s health minister, Hala Zayed, was heading to the area, according to local reports.

Reuters news agency said eight carriages had overturned, citing a post on the province's verified Facebook page.

A video on social media purported to show the train lying on its side and widespread debris. This footage has not been independently verified by DW.

In March, two trains collided in the Sohag Governorate in Egypt, killing 18 people and injuring at least 200 others.

Egypt sees frequent crashes on its railway system due in part to poor maintenance and lack of investment.

One of the deadliest train disasters happened in 2002 when 373 people died after a fire broke out on a train travelling south of Cairo.

