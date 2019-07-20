 Egypt: The security situation remains tense | Middle East| News and analysis of events in the Arab world | DW | 22.07.2019

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages
Advertisement

Middle East

Egypt: The security situation remains tense

Lufthansa and British Airways canceled flights to Cairo over the weekend, citing security concerns. Although they were reticent with details, the situation in Egypt, and particularly in North Sinai, is indeed unstable.

Cairo International Airport

The airlines' decisions on Saturday came as a surprise: Just a few minutes after British Airways, Germany's Lufthansa also cancelled its flights to Cairo. Safety concerns were cited by the companies as the reason for the cancelations, but neither airline initially wanted to disclose details or background information. The security situation in Cairo was "unclear," Lufthansa told DW.

Unlike British Airways, however, Lufthansa resumed operations on Sunday. British Airways plans to stop its flights to Cairo for an entire week — the safety of passengers and crew members has top priority, the British airline said.

Reasons remain unclear

The announcements made by British Airways and Lufthansa are a setback for the country's tourist industry, which had slowly begun to recover after years of stagnation. Many people avoided the popular holiday destination after the protests in the wake of the Arab Spring, the 2014 military coup and several attacks on foreigners.

Sami al-Hifnawi, chairman of the Egyptian aviation authority, criticized the airlines' decision as politically motivated. "Every time Egypt recovers, there is an artificially induced crisis," he said in a TV interview.

Stephan Roll of the Berlin-based German Institute for International and Security Affairs (SWP) said, however, that he considered any political motivation out of the question, adding that Egyptian authorities were quick to portray themselves as victims in these kinds of situations.

Lufthansa sign at Cairo International Airport with waiting passengers in background (Reuters/M. Abd El Ghany)

Lufthansa canceled its flights to Cairo for just one day

Damage to tourism

In fact, the security situation in Egypt has been tense for some time. In May, several people were injured in an attack on a tourist bus near the pyramids of Giza. At the end of December, four people were killed in another attack on a bus. These attacks hit Egypt hard, partly because the tourism industry is one of the country's most important sources of revenue.

Why the flights to Cairo were really canceled remains unclear. Presumably, "urgent intelligence" led to the airlines' decisions to suspend the flights for a short time, Roll said, with the pause in operations being used to improve security infrastructure at airports.

It is not the first time Egypt has made headlines concerning aviation safety. In 2015, the British Foreign Office issued a travel warning for flights to Sharm el-Sheikh, citing the crash of a Russian passenger plane that took off from there caused by the explosion of a bomb smuggled on board.  The attack, which killed all 224 passengers and crew, led to discussions about the lax security measures at Egypt's airports. Russian airlines have yet to resume flights to any Egyptian airports.

Read more: Ancient Egypt holds priceless treasures yet to be discovered

State of emergency on the Sinai Peninsula

The security situation in the northeastern part of Egypt is particularly precarious, according to Roll. "You have to distinguish between Sinai and the rest of the country," he said. "Civil war-like condition prevail in Sinai and have done for years." He said that an offshoot of the "Islamic State" (IS) terror militia was active in North Sinai that has repeatedly claimed attacks on Egyptian security forces and the Christian minority.

Dr. Stephan Roll (Stiftung Wissenschaft und Politik)

Sinai is particularly insecure, according to Roll

Six civilians were reportedly beheaded in North Sinai just a few days ago. The attackers were said to have kidnapped three more people and fled into the desert. Shortly afterward, the Egyptian Air Force announced that it had killed 20 IS supporters on the peninsula.

Assessing the security situation in Sinai is difficult, Roll says, as there is an absolute news blackout and no objective information from the region. "The fact is that there are always reports of deaths of alleged terrorists, but it is unclear whether they are all terrorists," the SWP expert told DW. He said, however, that deaths were also reported among Egyptian security forces. The fact that they continue to suffer rather high losses indicated that they "do not have the situation in the North Sinai under control at all," Roll said.

Read more: Egypt's open-air prison 

Map showing North Sinai

Human rights violations

Human rights organizations have criticized Egypt's army and police for conducting their anti-terrorist campaign without regard to civilian casualties. Human Rights Watch (HRW) has documented arbitrary arrests, extrajudicial killings, collective punishments, evictions and disappearances, saying that some of the violations amounted to war crimes.

Between 2014 and June 2018, more than 3,000 alleged Islamists and 1,200 security forces were killed in fighting, according to HRW. Investigations have shown, however, that the Egyptian authorities incorrectly listed hundreds of injured or killed civilians as insurgents. There were also more than 12,000 arrests, HRW said.

Egyptian military in Sinai

The northern part of the Sinai Peninsula often sees clashes between the army and armed groups

The government bears great responsibility for the current state of security in the country, Roll said.  He even sees one reason for the unstable situation as being the fact that "since 2013, the Egyptian government has used absolutely disproportionate violence against large sections of civil society and the opposition without observing any international conventions."  According to him, this state repression has led to people becoming increasingly radicalized.

Altogether, Stephan Roll considers there to be an ongoing latent security risk in the country. In view of this, he called that German Foreign Ministry's current partial travel advisory rather "conservative."

  • Luxor Massacre, Egypt, Deir el-Bahri, terrorist attack (picture-alliance/AP Photo/M. El-Dakhakhny)

    Egypt's deadliest terror attacks

    1997 Luxor massacre

    Sixty-two tourists were killed at Egypt's Deir el-Bahri archaeological site in Luxor. Six assailants, thought to have been linked to al-Qaida, disguised themselves as members of the security forces and descended on the temple armed with automatic machine guns and knives. Egyptian tourist police and military forces eventually stopped the attackers, who were either killed or committed suicide.

  • Egypt, terror attack in Hilton Taba Hotel, Sinai (picture-alliance/AP Photo/A. Nabil)

    Egypt's deadliest terror attacks

    2004 Sinai bombings

    A series of bomb attacks targeting tourists in Egypt's Sinai Peninsula killed 34 people and injured 171. Most of the casualties were killed after a truck drove into the lobby of the Taba Hilton. Two more bombs went off at campsites some 50 kilometers away, killing a handful of people. Roughly half the casualties were foreigners, including 12 Israelis.

  • Scharm el-Scheikh terrorist attack, Egypt (dpa)

    Egypt's deadliest terror attacks

    2005 Sharm el-Sheikh attacks

    The attack in the Egyptian resort city of Sharm el-Sheikh was carried out on Egypt's Revolution Day and for a decade remained the worst Islamist attack in Egypt's history. A series of bombs planted close to bars and restaurants, as well as by a hotel, killed 88 people and injured 150. The majority of victims were locals, although a number of tourists also died, including 11 British nationals.

  • Egypt, Terror attack in Dahab, Jama'at al-Tawhid wal-Jihad (AP)

    Egypt's deadliest terror attacks

    2006 Dahab bombings

    The attack on the the Egyptian resort city of Dahab marked the third consecutive year that tourist resorts had been targeted. A series of blasts in a restaurant, a café and a market killed at least 23 people, most of whom were local, and wounded around 80. Egyptian officials maintain that the attacks were carried out by the Islamist cell known as Jama'at al-Tawhid wal-Jihad, a forerunner of "IS."

  • Egypt, Metrojet Flight 9268, Sharm el-Sheikh, Islamic State (picture-alliance/dpa/M. Grigoriev)

    Egypt's deadliest terror attacks

    2015 Metrojet Flight 9268 disaster

    All 224 mostly Russian passengers were killed when Metrojet Flight 9268 suddenly dropped out of the sky over the Egypt's Sinai peninsula, shortly after having taken off from Sharm el-Sheikh international airport. Authorities agree that it appeared a bomb had been snuck on board. The so-called "Islamic State" jihadi group claimed responsibility for the attack.

  • Coptic Christians survey Tanta attack, Palm Sunday (Getty Images/AFP/Stringer)

    Egypt's deadliest terror attacks

    2016 Attacks on Egypt's Coptic Christian minorities

    While Egypt's Coptic Christians have for decades been targeted by Islamists, deadly attacks on Coptic churches have increased dramatically in recent months. At least 102 Egyptian Christians have been killed in four separate attacks since December 2016.

  • Coptic Churches and Al-Rawda Mosque

    Egypt's deadliest terror attacks

    2017 Coptic church and Al-Rawda mosque bombings

    On April 9, 2017, the Coptic church faith followers encountered devastating twin blasts in Tanta and Alexandria as they celebrated Palm Sunday, killing 28 and 17 people respectively. On November 24, 2017, a bomb went off outside of Al-Rawda mosque in the city of Al-Arish in the northern Sinai Peninsula, which claimed the lives of more than 300 people and injured 109 others.

    Author: David Martin


Each evening at 1830 UTC, DW's editors send out a selection of the day's hard news and quality feature journalism. You can sign up to receive it directly here.

 

DW recommends

British Airways, Lufthansa cancel flights to Cairo over security concerns

British Airways has suspended flights to Cairo for seven days over what Britain's Foreign Office has called a "heightened risk of terrorism." Lufthansa has also temporarily canceled its flights to the Egyptian capital. (21.07.2019)  

Ancient Egypt holds priceless treasures yet to be discovered

In recent months, archaeologists in Egypt have made spectacular discoveries. And there is much more yet to unearth, but urban sprawl and construction threaten cultural heritage, says German Egyptologist Dietrich Raue. (23.12.2018)  

Drastic drop in Sharm el-Sheikh tourism after crash of Russian jet

After a plane carrying Russian holidaymakers crashed from the sky last month, tour operators rushed to evacuate tourists and suspended flights. Naomi Conrad reports from a town desperately hoping for a tourism revival. (22.11.2015)  

Egypt's open-air prison

Egyptian authorities have arrested thousands in a crackdown on dissent, even its most benign forms. And some former prisoners are finding that they are not really free despite having been released. (26.04.2019)  

Egypt: Tourist bus hit by bomb near pyramids

A roadside bomb has hit a tourist bus near the pyramids of Giza, south of Cairo, killing at least two Vietnamese tourists. It was the first attack to target foreign visitors in almost two years. (28.12.2018)  

Bomb hits tourist bus near Egypt's pyramids

An explosion targeting a tourist bus near a museum next to Egypt's Giza Pyramids has reportedly injured at least 16 people. Sources claimed that most of the injured were foreign tourists. (19.05.2019)  

Lufthansa resumes flights to Cairo after safety suspension

The German carrier had canceled its flights to the Egyptian capital over unspecified "safety concerns." But British Airways has refused to reinstate flights, citing a "heightened risk of terrorism against aviation." (21.07.2019)  

Egypt's deadliest terror attacks

The rise of Islamic extremism in and around Egypt since the 1990s has seen a big rise the number of attacks targeting tourists and non-Muslims. DW looks back at some of the most devastating. (14.07.2017)  

WWW links

Daily Bulletin registration form

Newsletter  

Related content

Deutschland British Airways und Lufthansa

British Airways, Lufthansa cancel flights to Cairo over security concerns 20.07.2019

British Airways has suspended flights to Cairo for seven days over what Britain's Foreign Office has called a "heightened risk of terrorism." Lufthansa has also temporarily canceled its flights to the Egyptian capital.

Deutschland Flughafen Frankfurt am Main | Boeing 747-400 der Lufthansa

Lufthansa resumes flights to Cairo after safety suspension 21.07.2019

The German carrier had canceled its flights to the Egyptian capital over unspecified "safety concerns." But British Airways has refused to reinstate flights, citing a "heightened risk of terrorism against aviation."

Lufthansa Airbus A350-900

Lufthansa and global airlines avoid Iranian airspace 21.06.2019

A host of major carriers are rerouting flights away from the Strait of Hormuz after a US reconnaissance drone was shot down in the area. Airlines fear being mistakenly attacked.

Advertisement

World

Egypt: The security situation remains tense

EU ministers fail to reach migration agreement

Puerto Rico: Thousands urge governor's resignation in massive protests

Eastern DRC: Distressed calls for security from Ituri residents

Saudi Arabia easing male guardianship law: True reform or symbolic PR?