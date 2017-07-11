 Egypt sentences activist Alaa Abdel Fatah to 5 years in prison | News | DW | 20.12.2021

News

Egypt sentences activist Alaa Abdel Fatah to 5 years in prison

Alaa Abdel Fatah was a prominent figure in the 2011 revolution that ousted former President Hosni Mubarak. The activist's family have long decried the conditions of his years-long detention.

In this September 2014 file photo, activist Alaa Abdel Fattah speaks at a conference in Cairo, Egypt

Alaa Abdel Fattah, pictured here in 2014, is one of Egypt's most prominent activists

A court in Cairo sentenced Egyptian activist Alaa Abdel Fattah to five years in prison, his family confirmed on Monday.

Abdel Fattah has been held in detention since 2019 along with two others who were charged with "broadcasting false news."

The activist, who had been previously imprisoned for five years, was a major figure in the 2011 revolution, which led to the ouster of long-time former President Hosni Mubarak who had held power for three decades.

This is a developing news story and will be updated.

rs/aw (AFP, Reuters)

