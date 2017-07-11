 Egypt sentences activist Alaa Abdel Fatah to 5 years in prison | News | DW | 20.12.2021

Visit the new DW website

Take a look at the beta version of dw.com. We're not done yet! Your opinion can help us make it better.

Go to the new dw.com

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages
Advertisement

News

Egypt sentences activist Alaa Abdel Fatah to 5 years in prison

Alaa Abdel Fatah was a prominent figure in the 2011 revolution that ousted former President Hosni Mubarak. The activist's family have long decried the conditions of his years-long detention.

In this September 2014 file photo, activist Alaa Abdel Fattah speaks at a conference in Cairo, Egypt

Alaa Abdel Fattah, pictured here in 2014, is one of Egypt's most prominent activists

A court in Cairo sentenced Egyptian activist Alaa Abdel Fattah to five years in prison, his family confirmed on Monday.

The activist, who had been previously imprisoned for five years, was a major figure in the 2011 revolution, which led to the ouster of long-time former President Hosni Mubarak who had held power for three decades.

What is the latest?

Abdel Fattah has been held in detention since 2019 along with two others who were charged with "broadcasting false news."

The other two convicted on Monday were the activist's lawyer Mohamed al-Baqer and the blogger Mohamed "Oxygen" Ibrahim.

"Alaa was sentenced to five years, Baqer four years and Mohamed Oxygen four years," the activist's sister Mona Seif wrote on Twitter. 

"The judge was too cowardly to even inform us," she added.

  • Egyptian activist Wael Ghonim attends the press conference of Presidential candidate Mohamed Morsi in Cairo, Egypt, 22 June 2012

    Icons of Egypt's 2011 revolution: Where are they now?

    Wael Ghonim: From inspiration to despair

    Wael Ghonim was in Dubai when he created a Facebook page called "We are all Khaled Said." Ghonim knew Said, a 28-year-old blogger who was beaten to death by police. The page played an organizing role in the January protests. Since 2014, Ghonim has lived in the US. Now 40, his online commentary suggests he's depressed and disillusioned about the situation in Egypt.

  • Egyptian activist Mahinour el-Masry protests in court as she is sentenced.

    Icons of Egypt's 2011 revolution: Where are they now?

    Mahienour el-Masry: Arbitrary detention

    Human rights lawyer Mahienour el-Masry was one of the first to protest Said's death. El-Masry, now 35, has been arrested multiple times and spent several years behind bars. In 2019, she was arrested again after going to the state prosecutor's office to defend detainees. To date, her case still has not been heard and she remains in prison in what Humans Rights Watch calls "arbitrary detention."

  • Egyptian activist Alaa Abdel-Fattah

    Icons of Egypt's 2011 revolution: Where are they now?

    Alaa Abdel-Fattah: Beaten and imprisoned

    Alaa Abdel-Fattah and his wife founded a blog in 2004 to support local activists, after he had been arrested many times. After five years in jail he was released in March 2019, only to be arrested again that September. He remains in prison. Amnesty International has said he and his lawyer have been subjected to torture in prison.

  • Profile picture of Egyptian activist Ahmed Maher

    Icons of Egypt's 2011 revolution: Where are they now?

    Ahmed Maher: Out on parole

    Ahmed Maher was co-founder of the April 6 movement, started in 2008 on Facebook in support of Egyptian workers who planned to strike that day. The movement helped organize the protests of January 2011. Like many other activists, Maher, now 40, was arrested several times. In late 2013, he was sentenced to three more years, then released in 2017. The April 6 movement was outlawed in 2014.

  • A picture of Egyptian activist Esraa Abdel-Fattah in her office.

    Icons of Egypt's 2011 revolution: Where are they now?

    Esraa Abdel-Fattah: Jailed Nobel nominee

    Esraa Abdel-Fattah came to be known as Egypt's "Facebook Girl" because of her live broadcasts during the protests. She was nominated for a Nobel Peace Prize in 2011. She was arrested several times and withdrew from politics. But in October 2019 she was arrested again. Despite international calls for her release, the 43-year-old remains in prison today.

  • A picture of activist Ahmed Douma behind bars during his trial in 2013.

    Icons of Egypt's 2011 revolution: Where are they now?

    Ahmed Douma: Arrested by everyone

    Ahmed Douma was among the first protesters in Cairo on January 25, 2011. He is infamous in Egypt for having been arrested by every Egyptian administration in recent years. In 2019, he was sentenced to 15 years in a maximum security prison and ordered to pay a fine of $335,000 (€275,200) for, among other things, using force against military officers. Douma, now 32, remains in prison.

  • Egyptian activist Asmaa Mahfouz delivers a speech to the European parliament in 2011.

    Icons of Egypt's 2011 revolution: Where are they now?

    Asmaa Mahfouz: Focus on family

    A week before the January 25 protest, Asmaa Mahfouz posted a video on social media calling for others to join her at the demonstration. It was viewed by millions and is credited with inspiring many. Mahfouz has not been imprisoned, although she is banned from traveling outside Egypt. The 35-year-old single mother now focuses on her two children and has shied away from political controversy.

  • Mohammed al-Beltagy waves from behind bars during his trial in 2014.

    Icons of Egypt's 2011 revolution: Where are they now?

    Mohammed el-Beltagy: In jail, in bad health

    Mohammed el-Beltagy, now 53, was a senior member of the Muslim Brotherhood, a powerful Islamist group, and became part of the government after the Brotherhood's party won the 2012 election. After the military takeover in 2013 he was jailed for life, where he remains today. In 2019, his family said his health was deteriorating. This month, Egyptian authorities reportedly seized his assets.

  • Surrounded by supporters, Mohamed ElBaradei announces a new opposition party in Egypt in 2012.

    Icons of Egypt's 2011 revolution: Where are they now?

    Mohamed ElBaradei: Advocating from Austria

    Mohamed ElBaradei, now 78, started with the Egyptian diplomatic corps in 1964 and spent most of his career overseas. On January 27, 2011, he returned home. ElBaradei went on to play a prominent role in several opposition parties and became Egypt's interim vice president in 2013. But he resigned after a month, following the massacre of over 500 Morsi supporters. Soon after he returned to Vienna.

    Author: Cathrin Schaer


Judicial sources confirmed the verdict to Reuters news agency and AFP.

The rulings cannot be appealed, but require final approval by Egyptian President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi.

Ahead of Monday's verdict the German government called for a "fair trial" and the release of the three men. Egypt slammed the statement from Berlin as "a blatant and unjustified meddling in Egyptian internal affairs."

Who is Alaa Abdel Fattah?

Abdel Fattah is a blogger and computer programmer who became a high-profile activist during the 2011 revolution in Egypt. He mobilized youths online in the uprising that ousted Mubarak.

His family family have long criticized the conditions of his pre-trial detention.

"He is denied access to books, a radio, a watch, and he is banned from walking [outside his prison cell]. He does not leave his prison cell at all except of when we visit him or if he is going to prosecution or court," his mother Leila Soueif said ahead of the hearing.

Under Egyptian law, the pre-trial detentions are allowed to last up to two years, but often last much longer.

Rights groups say that tens of thousands of people have been jailed amid a wide-reaching crackdown on political dissent under President el-Sisi.

rs/aw (AFP, Reuters)

  • Young women take pictures of themselves standing in front of graffiti-filled walls.

    Street art in the Egyptian revolution

    A time for hope

    It's the beginning of the revolution in 2011 and young Egyptians hold together in the face of former President Hosni Mubarak's oppressive regime.

  • A mural showing young men and a slogan in Arabic.

    Street art in the Egyptian revolution

    Early days

    A graffiti made in the early days of the protests has slogans which say, "Revolution is in our veins."

  • Painting of a boy holding a piece of bread

    Street art in the Egyptian revolution

    Common woes

    Another mural by Ammar Abo Bakr, painted at Mohamed Mahmoud Street, shows a tearful boy holding a piece of bread.

  • A graffiti on a wall in Cairo shows a young boy on the left, with his eyes closed, Next to him is a woman holding a rose in her hand, followed by the head of a man who appears to be screaming.

    Street art in the Egyptian revolution

    Victims of the revolution

    This mural depicts the brutal beating and murder of Egyptian blogger Khaled Said in 2010.

  • This street painting shows Egypt's former ruler Hosni Mubarak, former military chief Mohamed Tantawy and former President Mohamed Mursi.

    Street art in the Egyptian revolution

    Dwindling hope

    This street painting shows Egypt's former ruler Hosni Mubarak, former military chief Mohamed Tantawy and former President Mohamed Mursi. The words in Arabic read, "No, the Brotherhood's Constitution, it's valid."

  • A street mural showing a wounded boy.

    Street art in the Egyptian revolution

    Speaking through art

    Street artists used images like these to communicate their dissatisfaction with the regime and to also create awareness about the plight of ordinary people

  • A view of the mural on Mohamed Mahmoud street in Cairo

    Street art in the Egyptian revolution

    Symbol of protests

    Graffiti artists often painted on the walls in Mohamed Mahmoud Street, the center of clashes between protesters and security forces in Cairo in 2011.

  • This painting shows a man with a clown mask holding ancient Egyptian scepters of kinship.

    Street art in the Egyptian revolution

    The last pharoah wins

    It's 2014, and ousted ruler Hosni Mubarak has been released from prison. Will President Abdel-Fattah el-Sissi lose his popularity? This painting shows a man with a clown mask holding ancient Egyptian scepters of kinship.

  • A painting on the Berlin wall

    Street art in the Egyptian revolution

    'Revolution without hope nor despair'

    This mural by Ammar Abo Bakr was made in Berlin in 2015, following the death of Shaimaa al Sabbagh, an Egyptian poet and activist.

  • A wall painting shows the face of a cat with mice peeping from behind.

    Street art in the Egyptian revolution

    No space for art

    This recent picture that was painted by Polish artist Lukasz Zasadni adorns the walls of a cemetery in Cairo. Street murals are no longer very common in Egypt.

    Author: Manasi Gopalakrishnan


Audios and videos on the topic

The Egyptian revolution 10 years later  

Advertisement