Mostafa Waziri, the head of Egypt's Supreme Council of Antiquities, uses a magnifying glass to inspect an ancient Egyptian wooden sarcophagus.
The looted sarcophagus lid was smuggled out of Egypt illegally to be displayed at a US museumImage: AFP
CultureEgypt

Egypt retrieves looted sarcophagus lid from US

17 minutes ago

The artifact was stolen from a necropolis south of Cairo in 2008 and displayed at a museum in the US. It is among some 30 thousand artifacts Egypt has restored over the past decade.

https://p.dw.com/p/4LegW

Egyptian officials celebrated on Monday the repatriation of a nearly-3000-year-old sarcophagus lid which had been illegally smuggled out of the country and displayed at a US museum.

The country's ministers of tourism and foreign affairs both announced the return of the artifact in a press conference on Monday.

The US embassy in Cairo said the lid was restored with the support of US bodies including the US Department of Homeland Security and the Manhattan District Attorney's Office.

Known as the "green sarcophagus," the lid stands at a height of nearly 2.94 centimeters. It is made out of green-colored wood, lined with golden motif and hieroglyphs. It dates back to some 2,700 years ago, and is believed to have belonged to an ancient priest named Ankhenmaat.

Mostafa Waziri, the secretary-general of Egypt's Supreme Council of Antiquities, said during the Monday press conference that only the lid was stolen, as the entire coffin weighs nearly half a ton. It is among the largest wooden sarcophagi from Ancient Egypt.

How did the artifact land in the US?

The sarcophagus lid was looted from the Abusir necropolis south of Cairo in 2008 and smuggled illegally to the US via Germany. There, it was displayed at the Houston Museum of Natural Science.

The US formally announced handing it over to Egypt in September 2022, after an extended international investigation, the US embassy in Cairo said.

Tutankhamun's tomb discovered 100 years ago

"This stunning coffin was trafficked by a well-organized network that has looted countless antiquities from the region,'' the Associated Press news agency quoted  Manhattan District Attorney Alvin L. Bragg as saying at the time. "We are pleased that this object will be returned to Egypt, where it rightfully belongs.''

The lid is bound for the Egyptian museum in central Cairo, where it shall be examined, maintained and restored, Egypt's Tourism Ministry said in a Monday statement.

Egypt's smuggled artifacts

In the ceremony celebrating the lid's repatriation, Egypt's Foreign Minister Sameh Shoukry said Egypt gave a lot of importance to the activity of returning illegally smuggled artifacts.

He said that Egyptian missions abroad worked hard to verify that all artifacts being shown abroad or sold at auction houses were legally acquired. Otherwise, the top diplomat said legal measures were taken to retrieve any illegitimately obtained artifacts.

The human-headed sphinxes along the 2700-metre-long
Egypt has worked hard to organize glamorous events and retrieve artifacts that could breathe life into its tourism sectorImage: Khaled Desouki/AFP

Egypt has recovered over the past decade nearly 30,000 antiquities which were illegally smuggled out of the country, the French AFP news agency reported.

The country is scrambling to breathe life into its vital tourism sector, a prime source of revenue which could pump much needed hard currency amid turbulent economic times.

Tourism has sharply deteriorated in recent years, with the COVID pandemic, followed by Russia's war on Ukraine having had an impact on tourism in Egypt.

rmt/jcg (AFP, AP)

The burial mask of Egyptian Pharaoh Tutankhamun

Tutankhamun tomb discovery is 100 years old

Tutankhamun tomb discovery is 100 years old

On Nov. 4, 1922, British archeologist Howard Carter was ready to give up his search for the ancient tomb of the Egyptian boy pharaoh. It was only chance that brought Tutankhamun's tomb to light.
HistoryNovember 4, 2022
Mummy's mouth with golden amulette in its mouth and dirt and sand all around.

Golden tongues: How the Egyptians spoke to the gods

Golden tongues: How the Egyptians spoke to the gods

People have been trying to talk to spirits and gods for thousands of years. Did the ancient Egyptians use golden tongues — and perhaps sandals — to do this?
CultureDecember 2, 2022
Faithful queue to enter St. Peter’s Basilica to pay homage to former Pope Benedict at the Vatican

Thousands pay tribute to late Pope Benedict at the Vatican

Religion10 hours ago
