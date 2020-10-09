Egypt - Mahraganat, the Sound of the Street

But they refuse to be silenced.

Also on Global 3000:

China - Robots in care homes

China is an ageing society, a direct consequence of its one-child policy. The country is looking for high-tech and AI solutions to the challenges of looking after the ageing population, and a number of pilot projects are underway.

Peru - Blueberries from the desert

Blueberries are low in sugar, seedless and rich in vitamins. Europe's demand for this superfood has risen dramatically. Peru has become the world's top exporter, and while the industry is a boon for the economy, it's bad news for the environment.

Ghana - Backyard gardens empower women

Fresh fruit and veg is expensive in Ghana, with demand met mainly by imports. Alberta Akosa's NGO Agrihouse Foundation encourages women to plant their own backyard gardens, which allows them to feed their families and also secures them an income.

