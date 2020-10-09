 Egypt - Mahraganat, the Sound of the Street | Global 3000 - The Globalization Program | DW | 18.02.2022

Global 3000

Egypt - Mahraganat, the Sound of the Street

Mahraganat is a hugely popular underground music genre in Egypt - and the state wants to censor it. It’s seen by the authorities as a threat to moral standards and artists are being banned from performing.

But they refuse to be silenced.

 

Also on Global 3000:

Magazin Global 3000 vom 21.02.2022 | China Hightech-Altenheime

China - Robots in care homes

China is an ageing society, a direct consequence of its one-child policy. The country is looking for high-tech and AI solutions to the challenges of looking after the ageing population, and a number of pilot projects are underway.

 

Magazin Global 3000 vom 21.02.2022 | Peru Blaubeeren

Peru - Blueberries from the desert

Blueberries are low in sugar, seedless and rich in vitamins. Europe's demand for this superfood has risen dramatically. Peru has become the world's top exporter, and while the industry is a boon for the economy, it's bad news for the environment.

 

Ghana NGO Agrihouse Foundation

Ghana - Backyard gardens empower women

Fresh fruit and veg is expensive in Ghana, with demand met mainly by imports. Alberta Akosa's NGO Agrihouse Foundation encourages women to plant their own backyard gardens, which allows them to feed their families and also secures them an income.

 

 

Broadcasting Hours: 

DW English

MON 21.02.2022 – 00:30 UTC
MON 21.02.2022 – 05:02 UTC
MON 21.02.2022 – 11:30 UTC
TUE 22.02.2022 – 23:30 UTC
WED 23.02.2022 – 02:30 UTC
WED 23.02.2022 – 21:30 UTC
FRI 25.02.2022 – 08:30 UTC

Lagos UTC +1 | Cape Town UTC +2 I Nairobi UTC +3
Delhi UTC +5,5 I Bangkok UTC +7 | Hong Kong UTC +8
London UTC +0 | Berlin UTC +1 | Moscow UTC +3
San Francisco UTC -8 | Edmonton UTC -7 | New York UTC -5

 

DW Deutsch+

WED 23.02.2022 – 06:30 UTC

Vancouver UTC -8 | New York UTC -5 | Sao Paulo UTC -3

 

