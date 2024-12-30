Egypt: Italian man killed in Red Sea shark attack

There are sharks in the Red Sea but encounters with them are relatively rare.

A shark attack off Egypt's Red Sea coast has left one tourist dead and another injured, authorities said on Sunday.

"Two foreigners were attacked by a shark in the northern Marsa Alam area, which led to the injury of one and the death of the other," the country's environment ministry said in a statement.

According to Italian media, both men were Italian nationals.

What we know about the shark attack

The attack occurred in deep water outside the designated swimming zone near the jetties in the popular resort town of Marsa Alam, Egypt's environment ministry added.

A 48-year-old man from Rome was killed while diving, Italian news agency ANSA reported. He had been spending Christmas in Egypt with his family and had celebrated his birthday on December 21st.

A 69-year-old injured man was taken to a hospital in Port Ghalib.

Meanwhile, authorities have closed the area to swimmers for two days following the incident.

The Red Sea's marine life makes it popular with divers. Shark encounters in the Red Sea are relatively rare.

dvv/lo (AFP, dpa, Reuters)