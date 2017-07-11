 Egypt: Garment factory fire kills at least 20 | News | DW | 11.03.2021

News

Egypt: Garment factory fire kills at least 20

The death toll from a fire at a garment factory, north of the Egyptian capital Cairo, has risen to 20, officials said. At least two dozen more were injured in the blaze.

Fire at a factory north of Cairo, Egypt

The cause of the fire at a garment factory north of Cairo is not yet known

At least 20 people died, and 24 more were injured, in a fire at a clothing factory in Egypt, officials said on Thursday.

The reason the fire broke out at the four-story building is not yet known, according to a statement released by the government.

The blaze took place at a factory in the industrial zone of Obour, about 35 kilometers (22 miles) north of Cairo.

An Egyptian firefighter works to put out a blaze at a factory north of Cairo

Some 15 firefighting vehicles were dispatched to the scene

Local authorities said 15 fire engines had helped in extinguishing the blaze with firefighters managing to prevent the fire from spreading to adjacent factories.

Fires prevalent

Thursday's blaze is the latest in a string of fires in Egypt, where safety standards and fire regulations are poorly enforced.

Firefighters are seen at the scene after a fire broke out in a garment factory north of Cairo, Egypt

Firefighters at the scene after a fire broke out in a garment factory

Last month, a fire in an unlicensed shoe warehouse in the capital's twin city Giza engulfed a 13-story building overlooking a major highway.

In 2020, a major fire broke out next to a busy Cairo highway as a leak from an oil pipeline set ablaze by passing cars resulted in 17 people getting injured.

Almost six years ago, dozens were killed in a fire at a three-story warehouse, also in Obour, after a gas container blew up inside an elevator.

jsi/rs (AFP, dpa, AP, Reuters)

