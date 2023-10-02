  1. Skip to content
Egypt: Fire blackens police station in Ismailia

October 2, 2023

Videos of the burning police headquarters in Egypt's Ismailia city show thick smoke and flames rising from the building.

https://p.dw.com/p/4X1xF
A burning multistory building
The police headquarters continued to burn for hours before the fire was dousedImage: AFP/Getty Images

A major fire broke at a police station in Egypt's northeastern city of Ismailia on Monday, leaving at least 38 people injured according to data provided by the health ministry.

Firefighters were able to douse the fire only after several hours of efforts. Of the injured people, 12 people were treated at the site while the other 26 were taken to hospital for treatment.

Seven people have already been discharged, Hossam Abdel-Ghaffar, a spokesperson for the Health Ministry said.

What else do we know about the fire?

There have been no reports of deaths and it is not known how many policemen were inside the building when the fire broke out. The cause of the blaze also could not be determined immediately.

The fire erupted at the headquarters of the Directorate of Security and engulfed the multistory building before it was put out.

Videos of the fire circulating on social media showed thick smoke rising from the building which had blackened and was severely burned.

Parts of the building have also collapsed according to civil defense forces. The government has deployed 30 ambulances at the site and two military planes are on the way, as per state media reports.

Fire safety regulations are often not properly enforced in Egypt. In 2022, there were over 49,300 fires resulting in 203 deaths and 855 injuries, according to the country's official statistics office.

A fire at a Coptic Orthodox church in Cairo during morning services in Agugust last year killed 41 people, making it one of the deadliest fires in Egypt's history.

Egypt: fire in Coptic church kills dozens

mf/ab (AP, AFP, Reuters)

