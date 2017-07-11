Egypt: Fatal train accident north of Cairo, reports say

A passenger train derailed just north of the Egyptian capital, Cairo, the broadcaster Al-Arabiya reported on Sunday.

The Saudi-based channel said eight people died and at least 26 were injured when the train came off the rails close to the city of Benha in the Qalyubia province.

It had been set to travel to the northeast city of Mansoura, the report said.

The Reuters news agency said eight carriages had overturned, citing a post on the province's verified Facebook page.

A video on social media purported to show the train lying on its side and widespread debris. This footage has not been independently verified by DW.

In March, two trains collided in the Sohag Governorate in Egypt, killing 18 people and injuring at least 200 others.

This is a breaking news article and will be updated as more details become available.