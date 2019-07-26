 Egypt: Cairo hit by deadly explosion | News | DW | 05.08.2019

News

Egypt: Cairo hit by deadly explosion

Authorities have not yet said what caused the explosion that killed seventeen people in central Cairo. The explosion occurred after multiple cars collided outside the National Cancer Institute.

Breaking News

An explosion outside Egypt's National Cancer Institute killed 17 people and injured 32, Egypt's health ministry said Monday.

The ministry said the explosion was caused by a car driving against traffic, colliding with three other cars.

What we know so far:

  • 17 people killed, 32 injured
  • The multiple car collision allegedly caused a fire that affected a section of a hospital
  • A car drove against traffic on Cairo's corniche in the southern district of al-Manyal
  • The country's top prosecutor has ordered an investigation into the accident

The reactions:

So far Egypt has not released an official statement indicating that the explosion was a terrorist attack. 

State-run Cairo University, with which the National Cancer Institute is affiliated, denied claims that the explosion had taken place inside the centre or that the fire had spread to the centre.

"All the patients and workers at the centre are well," the university said.
 

More to come.

mvb/amp (Reuters, dpa)

