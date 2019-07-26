Egypt: Cairo hit by deadly explosion

Authorities have not yet said what caused the explosion that killed seventeen people in central Cairo. The explosion occurred after multiple cars collided outside the National Cancer Institute.
An explosion outside Egypt's National Cancer Institute killed 17 people and injured 32, Egypt's health ministry said Monday.
The ministry said the explosion was caused by a car driving against traffic, colliding with three other cars.
What we know so far:
The reactions:
So far Egypt has not released an official statement indicating that the explosion was a terrorist attack.
State-run Cairo University, with which the National Cancer Institute is affiliated, denied claims that the explosion had taken place inside the centre or that the fire had spread to the centre.
"All the patients and workers at the centre are well," the university said.
More to come.
mvb/amp (Reuters, dpa)
