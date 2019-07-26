 Egypt: Cairo hit by deadly explosion | News | DW | 05.08.2019

News

Egypt: Cairo hit by deadly explosion

Authorities have not yet said what caused the explosion that killed seventeen people in central Cairo. The explosion occurred after multiple cars collided outside the National Cancer Institute.

A car collision causes a massive explosion in front of a Cairo hospital.

An explosion outside Egypt's National Cancer Institute (NCI) killed 17 people and injured 32, Egypt's health ministry said Monday.

The ministry said the explosion was caused by a car driving against traffic, colliding with three other cars.

What we know so far:

  • The car drove against traffic on Cairo's corniche in the southern district of al-Manyal
  • The multiple car collision caused a fire that affected a section of the hospital
  • People injured by the collision are being transferred to other hospitals
  • The country's top prosecutor has ordered an investigation into the incident
Egypt's attorney general has ordered an investigation into the accident.

Patients in hospital are 'well'

State-run Cairo University, which hosts the NCI, denied claims that the explosion had taken place inside the center or that the fire had spread to the center, as initially speculated.

"All the patients and workers at the center are well," the university said.

Health Minister Hala Zaid told Egyptian television channel CBC Extra the number of deaths but did not comment on the causes of the explosion, only that the incident took place in front of the hospital and not inside, as initially speculated.

The health minister said that ambulances were sent to the hospital to transfer patients to other hospitals. Zaid added that the search continues for other bodies that could have fallen into the Nile River in front of the hospital.

Where is the NCI? The institute is in an area of Cairo that also includes several government offices, including the Justice Ministry building.

mvb/amp (Reuters, dpa)

