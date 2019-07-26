Egypt: Cairo hit by deadly explosion

Authorities have not yet said what caused the explosion that killed seventeen people in central Cairo. The explosion occurred after multiple cars collided outside the National Cancer Institute.
An explosion outside Egypt's National Cancer Institute killed 17 people and injured 32, Egypt's health ministry said Monday.
The ministry said the explosion was caused by a car driving against traffic, colliding with three other cars.
More to come.
mvb/amp (Reuters, dpa)
