 Ecuador takes emergency steps to contain Galapagos oil spill | News | DW | 23.12.2019

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages
Advertisement

News

Ecuador takes emergency steps to contain Galapagos oil spill

Ecuadorean officials say they have taken urgent measures to stem the impact of a diesel spill that occured when an oil barge sank Concerns are growing for the the islands' highly delicate ecosystem.

A flightless cormorant sits on her nest among trash on the shore of Isabela Island in the Galapagos Archipelago

An oil spill in the Galapagos Islands has been brought under control after Ecuador activated emergency protocol to reduce the environmental impact, authorities announced late Sunday evening.

A ship carrying 2,500 liters (600 gallons) of oil sank near the historic islands, a UNESCO World Heritage Site, on Sunday.

The ecosystem on the islands, famous for helping naturalist Charles Darwin develop the theory of evolution after his visit in 1835, is highly fragile.

Read more: Tourism: Boon or threat for the Galapagos?

"The situation is under control, and a series of actions have been deployed to mitigate the possible effects," the presidential communications office said in a statement.

A crane collapsed onto an oil barge in a port off San Cristobal Island on Sunday, destabilizing the vessel and causing it to sink, local media reported. Crew members jumped from the ship into the ocean to save themselves. One person was injured.

Emergency protocols activated

Galapagos National Park authorities and the Ecuadorian Navy implemented emergency measures to contain the spill, setting up protective barriers and oil absorbent clothes around the oil patch.

Galapagos minister Norman Wray said personnel were attempting to recover the oil and that the electric generator would be replaced "as soon as possible." Isabela Island, the largest in the Galapagos, currently faces energy rationing.

The same barge, which transports materials to and from the islands, had similarly sunk in a different port in February 2018 after the vessel was destabilized.

The Galapagos Islands are made up of around 130 islands located approximately 1,000 kilometers (620 miles) east of mainland Ecuador in the Pacific Ocean.

Iguanas, giant tortoises, and a wide variety of birds are among the rare animals and plants that inhabit the archipelago.

Watch video 01:52

German President Steinmeier visits Galapagos Islands

kp/mm (AFP, dpa)

Every evening, DW sends out a selection of the day's news and features. Sign up here.

DW recommends

Tourism: Boon or threat for the Galapagos?

The Galapagos Islands are treasure trove of wildlife found nowhere else in the world. But are tourists wanting to experience it up close protecting or endangering this unique biodiversity? (06.01.2017)  

Galapagos bans fireworks to save wildlife

Ecuador has banned most fireworks in the archipelago, just days before New Year's celebrations. Conservationists say the explosions cause damage to the islands' wildlife. Germans, too, have been urged to limit fireworks. (29.12.2018)  

Scientists discover new species of giant tortoise

Genetic testing has confirmed a distinction shared by 250 tortoises living off of the Galapagos Islands. The finding has brought hope that the vulnerable species can be preserved. (22.10.2015)  

Great Barrier Reef: 'Last-chance' tourists flock to world wonder as coral disappears

Australia's iconic Great Barrier Reef has endured two years of coral bleaching, with scientists warning of a looming catastrophe for the UNESCO protected site. Is it time to visit before the natural wonder is no more? (30.10.2018)  

WWW links

Newsletter Registration  

Audios and videos on the topic

German President Steinmeier visits Galapagos Islands  

Related content

German President Steinmeier visits Galapagos Islands 17.02.2019

Germany's President Frank-Walter Steinmeier has visited the Galapagos Islands in the Pacific Ocean. Following in the footsteps of legendary German researcher Alexander von Humboldt, he called for more environmental protection.

Ecuador Galapagos-Nationalparks l Galapagos-Schildkröten in Baltra Island

Galapagos Islands: 123 baby tortoises reported stolen 06.10.2018

More than 100 giant tortoise babies have been stolen from a breeding facility in the Galapagos Islands, the government of Ecuador has said. The slow-moving reptile is one of the Pacific archipelago's most iconic species.

Ecuador Galapagosinseln

Galapagos fights temptation of mass tourism 15.02.2018

With its iconic giant tortoises, crested black iguanas, huge ocean manta rays and a veritable menagerie of other cool creatures, the Galapagos Islands are one of the most beautiful places you will probably never visit.

Advertisement