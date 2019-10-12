Ecuador seeks a way out as unrest continues

Talks have begun between the government and indigenous groups in an effort to quell anti-austerity unrest that has spilled onto the streets. Clashes continued in the capital, despite a military-backed curfew.
Ecuador's Interior Ministry said late Sunday that two military vehicles had been set on fire as clashes continued in Quito, despite a crackdown imposed on Saturday by the government.
The news came as talks began between President Lenin Moreno's and groups including the Confederation of Indigenous Nations (CONAIE). Indigenous leaders have galvanized thousands of protesters and organized anti-austerity demonstrations across the country, from the Andes to the Amazon.
"We set up the dialogue table," said Arnaud Peral, a UN official in Ecuador, in a live broadcast on state television.
The UN and Ecuadorian Bishops' Conference announced discussions would begin at 3 p.m. local time (8 p.m. GMT), but later confirmed talks had been delayed due to logistical problems.
Unrest shows no signs of abating
On Saturday, Moreno declared a "curfew" and "militarization" in Quito to help security forces quell ongoing protests sparked by austerity measures his government had imposed.
But the announcement of the curfew came within 30 minutes of its implementation, meaning protesters, many of whom had traveled to the city from other provinces, did not return home.
As a result, violence continued in the capital even after indigenous leaders changed tack and confirmed they had accepted a proposal for talks with Moreno in order to find a solution.
jsi/cmk (Reuters, AP, EFE, AFP)
