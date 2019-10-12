Ecuador seeks a way out as unrest continues

Ecuador's Interior Ministry said late Sunday that two military vehicles had been set on fire as clashes continued in Quito, despite a crackdown imposed on Saturday by the government.

The news came as talks began between President Lenin Moreno's and groups including the Confederation of Indigenous Nations (CONAIE). Indigenous leaders have galvanized thousands of protesters and organized anti-austerity demonstrations across the country, from the Andes to the Amazon.

"We set up the dialogue table," said Arnaud Peral, a UN official in Ecuador, in a live broadcast on state television.

The UN and Ecuadorian Bishops' Conference announced discussions would begin at 3 p.m. local time (8 p.m. GMT), but later confirmed talks had been delayed due to logistical problems.

Unrest shows no signs of abating

On Saturday, Moreno declared a "curfew" and "militarization" in Quito to help security forces quell ongoing protests sparked by austerity measures his government had imposed.

But the announcement of the curfew came within 30 minutes of its implementation, meaning protesters, many of whom had traveled to the city from other provinces, did not return home.

As a result, violence continued in the capital even after indigenous leaders changed tack and confirmed they had accepted a proposal for talks with Moreno in order to find a solution.

Ecuador hopes for an end to deadly protests More expensive fuel as trigger The protests in Quito were triggered by the announcement that the government was cutting fuel subsidies, putting the fuel price up by 120%. The cut was part of an austerity package put together as part of a deal for Ecuador to obtain a $4.2 billion (€3.8 billion) loan from the International Monetary Fund.

Ecuador hopes for an end to deadly protests Frequent violence The protests have often descended into violence. This demonstrator is firing a homemade weapon during one rally. Six people have been killed and nearly 2,100 injured or detained. President Moreno has pledged to "restore order in all of Ecuador" with a round-the-clock curfew in Quito and increased security at power stations and hospitals.

Ecuador hopes for an end to deadly protests Attack at a television channel In one incident, protesters broke into the building of the TV station Teleamazonas. "For about half an hour, we were under attack. They threw stones at us, forced open the doors and threw Molotov cocktails," said presenter Milton Perez. Twenty-five employees were evacuated, and none were hurt.

Ecuador hopes for an end to deadly protests Ransacking and arson Some demonstrators ransacked and set fire to the building housing the comptroller general's office on Saturday. But CONAIE, the indigenous umbrella group leading the protests, said it had nothing to do with events there or at Teleamazonas.

Ecuador hopes for an end to deadly protests Talks provide some hope Although CONAIE rejected previous offers for talks, it now says representatives will meet with Moreno to discuss "the repeal or revision" of the cut in fuel subsidies. The more expensive fuel is a particular burden to disadvantaged indigenous communities in the Amazon and the Andes. Moreno is considering changing some aspects of the austerity package but has remained firm on the fuel subsidy cuts.



jsi/cmk (Reuters, AP, EFE, AFP)

