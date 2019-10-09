 Ecuador protesters defy military warning with mass rallies | News | DW | 09.10.2019

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages
Advertisement

News

Ecuador protesters defy military warning with mass rallies

Protesters in Ecuador have clashed with police for the second day in a row over a drastic fuel price increase. President Lenin Moreno has left the capital and declared a state of emergency.

An anti-government demonstrator hurls rocks at police in Quito, Ecuador

Thousands of anti-government protesters held rallies in Ecuador on Wednesday, defying a warning by the military on holding "violent" demonstrations as unrest over a fuel price hike continues. 

The protesters are members of labor unions and indigenous groups demanding that Ecuadorian President Lenin Moreno either step down or reinstate fuel subsidies that were rescinded on October 3, following a $4.2 billion (€ 3.8 million) loan agreement with the International Monetary Fund. The move reportedly increased fuel prices by 120%.

Demonstrators in the capital, Quito, tried to get close to the government headquarters in the colonial-era Carondelet palace, which had been cordoned off by police.

Some of the protesters reportedly threw stones at police, who responded by firing tear gas. Other groups of demonstrators reportedly blocked streets in the city.

On Tuesday, after thousands of protesters stormed the parliament building in the capital, Moreno moved government operations to the port city of Guayaquil.

Security was tight Wednesday around the empty congress building in Quito. The government said it had declared an overnight curfew in "strategic" areas to protect government buildings.

Ecuador Proteste

Hundreds of anti-austerity protesters gathered in Quito on Wednesday

Indigenous protesters take charge

Indigenous protesters, trade unionists and students in the port city of Guayaquil also held protests Wednesday, barricading roads and calling for a general strike. 

Indigenous groups are seen as a powerful political force in Ecuador, and a major indigenous interest group CONAIE has mobilized around 6,000 of its members to Quito from other parts of the country.

The group said Moreno's government was behaving like a "military dictatorship" by declaring a state of emergency and setting an overnight curfew.

Discussions with leaders of CONAIE took place in Guayaquil, Wednesday.  The government also reportedly held talks with protest groups but the march proceeded anyway.

Economic disruption 

The ongoing protests have disrupted economic activity across Ecuador, with stores remaining shut, widespread looting and roads blocked.

After protesters seized two oil installations, state oil company Petroecuador warned that one-third of the country's oil output could be lost if protests continue.  

More than 500 demonstrators have been arrested so far since demonstrations began last week.

wmr/rc (Reuters, AP, AFP, dpa)

Watch video 01:44

Thousands of indigenous join protest in Quito, Ecuador

Every day, DW's editors send out a selection of the day's hard news and quality feature journalism. You can sign up to receive it directly here.

DW recommends

More than 470 arrested in Ecuador over fuel prices

Violent protests erupted across Ecuador after the government announced the elimination of 40-year-old fuel subsidies. Hundreds of protesters have been arrested in five days as police struggle to quell the unrest. (08.10.2019)  

Ecuador president Moreno leaves Quito amid growing unrest

With protests escalating in Ecuador, President Lenin Moreno has moved his administration out of the capital Quito to the port city of Guayaquil. Moreno claims his predecessor, Rafael Correa, is attempting a coup. (08.10.2019)  

Ecuador: Transport union leaders call off fuel protests following arrest

President Lenin Moreno's multibillion-dollar fiscal reform package led to street protests and transport strikes. The reform measures are aimed at improving the country's economic revenue. (05.10.2019)  

WWW links

Sign up for DW's newsletter here  

Audios and videos on the topic

Mass protests give way to clashes in Ecuador  

Thousands of indigenous join protest in Quito, Ecuador  

Related content

Ecuador Proteste in Quito

Thousands of indigenous join protest in Quito, Ecuador 09.10.2019

Ecuador has seen nearly a week of protests nationwide following austerity measures. Thousands of indigenous people have converged on the capital to join anti-government protests.

Ecuador Quito Protest gegen Sparmaßnahmen der Regierung

Ecuador president Moreno leaves Quito amid growing unrest 08.10.2019

With protests escalating in Ecuador, President Lenin Moreno has moved his administration out of the capital Quito to the port city of Guayaquil. Moreno claims his predecessor, Rafael Correa, is attempting a coup.

Ecuador Proteste - Ausnahmezustand

More than 470 arrested in Ecuador over fuel prices 07.10.2019

Violent protests erupted across Ecuador after the government announced the elimination of 40-year-old fuel subsidies. Hundreds of protesters have been arrested in five days as police struggle to quell the unrest.

Advertisement