 Ecuador president Moreno leaves Quito amid growing unrest | News | DW | 08.10.2019

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages
Advertisement

News

Ecuador president Moreno leaves Quito amid growing unrest

With protests escalating in Ecuador, President Lenin Moreno has moved his administration out of the capital Quito to the port city of Guayaquil. Moreno claims his predecessor, Rafael Correa, is attempting a coup.

Ecuadorean security forces (Getty Images/AFP/R. Buendia)

At thousands of anti-government protesters poured into Ecuador's capital Quito, the nation's president, Lenin Moreno, moved to the southern city of Guayaquil and announced he was facing an attempted coup.

Nationwide protests, including road blocks, looting and escalating clashes, first started earlier this week in response to the government's decision to cancel key fuel subsidies. Members of the nation's indigenous tribes traveled to the city for a scheduled march on the Quito presidential palace on Tuesday.

Moreno blames Correa, Maduro

In a Monday evening address from Guayaquil, Moreno pledged to stick to the subsidies decision. Moreno also accused his exiled predecessor Rafael Correa of trying to oust him with help from Venezuela's Nicolas Maduro.

"Maduro and Correa have begun their destabilization plan," Moreno said, appearing together with his top military chiefs.

On Tuesday, his government said it would be open to mediation by the United Nation or the Catholic Church to overcome the crisis. Moreno's secretary, Juan Roldan, also said that 570 people have been arrested due to the protests.

Correa slams 'liars' in Moreno's government

Talking to reporters in Belgium, Correa denied accusations that he was planning a coup and that he was in cahoots with Venezuela's Maduro.

"They are such liars ... They say I am so powerful that with an iPhone from Brussels I could lead the protests," he told the Reuters news agency.

"People couldn't take it anymore, that's the reality," he added.

Rafael Correa in 2018 (Getty Images/AFP/J. Thys)

Ex-president Rafael Correa now lives in Belgium

Correa faces multiple charges in Ecuador, including corruption and abuse of power. He said he would only go back if there was a political shift in the country.

"I would have to be a candidate for something, for example, vice president," he said.

IMF demands austerity

Ecuador is facing an economic crisis and was forced to seek a $4.2-billion (€3.8 billion) loan from the International Monetary Fund (IMF) last year. The canceling of the fuel subsides plays a key role in complying with the IMF's terms.

However, Moreno's austerity program is unpopular among his voters, says Ximena Zapata of the Hamburg-based GIGA Institute for Latin American Studies.

"It punishes the poorest parts of the population and favors the small percentage of the wealthy, mostly private banks and businesspeople," she told DW.

dj/ng (Reuters, AP)

Gabriel Gonzalez Zorrilla contributed to this report.

Every evening, DW sends out a selection of the day's news and features. Sign up here.

DW recommends

More than 470 protesters arrested in Ecuador over fuel prices

Violent protests erupted across Ecuador after the government announced the elimination of 40-year-old fuel subsidies. Hundreds of protesters have been arrested in five days as police struggle to quell the unrest. (08.10.2019)  

Ecuador's Rafael Correa requests asylum in Belgium: report

The former president has accused Ecuadoran judicial authorities of "political persecution." Interpol had rejected an Ecuador-issued arrest warrant in July, saying it was "obviously a political matter." (08.11.2018)  

Ecuador ex-President Rafael Correa faces criminal trial over 2012 kidnapping

Rafael Correa is alleged to have orchestrated the brief kidnapping of an opposition lawmaker in 2012. He faces up to 12 years in prison if a criminal trial goes ahead and ends in a guilty verdict. (08.11.2018)  

WWW links

DW Newsletter

Sign up for DW Newsletter  

Related content

Ecuador Anti-Regierungsproteste in Quito

Ecuador: Transport union leaders call off fuel protests following arrest 05.10.2019

President Lenin Moreno's multibillion-dollar fiscal reform package led to street protests and transport strikes. The reform measures are aimed at improving the country's economic revenue.

Ecuador Proteste - Ausnahmezustand

More than 470 arrested in Ecuador over fuel prices 07.10.2019

Violent protests erupted across Ecuador after the government announced the elimination of 40-year-old fuel subsidies. Hundreds of protesters have been arrested in five days as police struggle to quell the unrest.

Proteste in Ecuador

Ecuador: Assange supporters clash with police 17.04.2019

Hundreds of supporters of former President Rafael Correa have hit the streets to protest the treatment of Julian Assange. Correa and his successor have suffered a major split since the 2017 elections.

Advertisement